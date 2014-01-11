BBC Sport - Bannsiders hold Reds at Solitude

Bannsiders hold Reds at Solitude

Coleraine twice come from behind to secure a 2-2 draw with Cliftonville in the Irish Cup fifth round clash in north Belfast.

Joe Gormley's penalty gave last season's finalists the lead before Stephen Dooley hit back with the equaliser.

Liam Boyce edged the Reds ahead again only for a superb Davy McDaid volley to ensure a replay on 21 January.

