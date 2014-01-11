Transfer window: Everton sign winger Aiden McGeady

Everton have signed Republic of Ireland international winger Aiden McGeady from Spartak Moscow for an undisclosed fee.

The former Celtic player, 27, has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal.

He was presented to the crowd at Goodison Park before Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Norwich City.

"It seemed as though we were going to get him in the summer, but with Nikica Jelavic set to move to Hull it was important he could join us quicker," said boss Roberto Martinez.

McGeady joins international team-mates Seamus Coleman, James McCarthy and Darron Gibson in Everton's squad.

He could have joined Everton for free in the summer when his contract expired but they have paid a transfer fee to make his move immediate.

The transfer returns McGeady to the UK after a successful six years with Celtic, when he was named the club's young player of the year three times.

He also won four Scottish Premier League titles, two Scottish League Cups and two Scottish Cups and won the SPFA's Players' Player of the Year prize in 2008.

That form persuaded Spartak to recruit him in a £9.5m transfer in 2010, and he scored 13 goals in 93 games in Russia, as well as helping them finish second in the league in 2011-12.

However he has not played since November after falling out with boss Valery Karpin and was made to train with the reserves for not following Karpin's instructions in training and in matches.