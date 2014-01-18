Bournemouth 1-1 Watford

Championship
Lewis Grabban scores as Bournemouth draw with Watford

Lewis Grabban celebrated signing a new contract by scoring the equaliser as Bournemouth drew with 10-man Watford.

The striker, who signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal with the Cherries in the hours before kick-off, scored a second-half penalty after Gabriele Angella had been sent off.

Angella had put Watford ahead in the first-half with a header, but the visitors struggled after his dismissal.

The hosts were denied a winner when Manuel Almunia saved Grabban's penalty.

It was a pleasing display for Bournemouth, especially against a side who defeated them 6-1 earlier in the season.

Initially, Watford were in control as Lewis McGugan shot wide, before Cristian Battocchio's thunderous strike forced Cherries keeper Lee Camp to tip the ball around his post.

Marc Pugh shot over the bar for the Cherries before the visitors deservedly took the lead in first-half stoppage time as Angella's powerful header flew past Camp.

But the complexion of the game changed when Bournemouth were awarded a penalty just after the hour as Grabban tumbled in the area when under pressure from Fitz Hall and Joel Ekstrand.

Goalscorer Angella was given a straight red card and Grabban scored from the spot, with Almunia diving the wrong way.

But Almunia prevented the home side from taking all three points when he kept out Grabban's second penalty of the game after the Spanish goalkeeper had brought down Pugh.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe:

Post-match: Bournemouth boss Howe

"We got dealt with a sucker-punch right on half-time, which was a killer blow for us, but the response of the players was superb - our second-half performance was brilliant.

"You can go into half-time on a downer but credit to the players, they came back really well."

Watford head coach Beppe Sannino:

Post-match: Watford coach Chamberlain

"If you have to give ratings as a journalist, I think you should give 10, eight or nine.

"I think it was not only Almunia but the whole team who played well today.

"I think it is very strange to concede two penalties in 45 minutes, for me, that has never happened before - especially with 10 men. It is too far for me to judge from the touchline."

Line-ups

Bournemouth

  • 42Camp
  • 2Francis
  • 11Daniels
  • 32O'Kane
  • 5Elphick
  • 22Ward
  • 30RitchieBooked at 12mins
  • 8Arter
  • 9Grabban
  • 4SurmanSubstituted forRantieat 78'minutes
  • 7PughSubstituted forPitmanat 78'minutesBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 1Allsop
  • 3S Cook
  • 10Pitman
  • 14Harte
  • 16MacDonald
  • 20Fraser
  • 28Rantie

Watford

  • 1Almunia
  • 19Faraoni
  • 18Pudil
  • 6Ekstrand
  • 4AngellaBooked at 61mins
  • 17HallBooked at 72mins
  • 23Santos Da SilvaSubstituted forAbdiat 26'minutes
  • 7Battocchio
  • 20FabbriniSubstituted forAnyaat 78'minutes
  • 9Deeney
  • 10McGuganSubstituted forMurrayat 50'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Bellerín
  • 11Forestieri
  • 12Doyley
  • 16Murray
  • 21Anya
  • 22Abdi
  • 30Bond
Referee:
Carl Boyeson
Attendance:
10,353

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home21
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Watford 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Watford 1.

Attempt missed. Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Daniel Pudil.

Attempt blocked. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tokelo Rantie.

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Harry Arter.

Foul by Simon Francis (Bournemouth).

Ikechi Anya (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Brett Pitman (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tokelo Rantie.

Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Charlie Daniels with a cross.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Daniel Pudil.

Attempt blocked. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tokelo Rantie.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Marco Davide Faraoni.

Hand ball by Harry Arter (Bournemouth).

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Fitz Hall.

Booking

Brett Pitman (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Brett Pitman (Bournemouth).

Manuel Almunia (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Fitz Hall.

Substitution

Substitution, Watford. Ikechi Anya replaces Diego Fabbrini.

Substitution

Substitution, Bournemouth. Tokelo Rantie replaces Andrew Surman.

Substitution

Substitution, Bournemouth. Brett Pitman replaces Marc Pugh.

Foul by Eunan O'Kane (Bournemouth).

Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Troy Deeney (Watford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Murray.

Foul by Simon Francis (Bournemouth).

Diego Fabbrini (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Simon Francis (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eunan O'Kane.

Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Daniel Pudil (Watford).

Attempt saved. Eunan O'Kane (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Penalty saved! Lewis Grabban (Bournemouth) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Manuel Almunia (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Bournemouth. Marc Pugh draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Manuel Almunia (Watford) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Pugh following a corner.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Daniel Pudil.

Attempt missed. Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Eunan O'Kane.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester26183547272057
2QPR26157431161552
3Burnley26149339201951
4Derby26145750341647
5Nottm Forest261111439261344
6Reading2611873930941
7Brighton2610973023739
8Blackburn2610793232037
9Middlesbrough269984133836
10Ipswich269983731636
11Wigan2510692826236
12Leeds26105113535035
13Huddersfield2697103531434
14Blackpool2688102533-832
15Watford2571083631531
16Bournemouth2687113245-1331
17Birmingham2678113032-229
18Bolton26610103142-1128
19Sheff Wed2551193233-126
20Millwall2667132750-2325
21Charlton2559112231-924
22Doncaster2666142243-2124
23Yeovil2555152138-1720
24Barnsley2548132342-1920
View full Championship table

