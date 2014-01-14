Match ends, Birmingham City 3, Bristol Rovers 0.
Birmingham City 3-0 Bristol Rovers
Birmingham City captain Paul Robinson scored his first goal in five years to inspire his side to victory over Bristol Rovers in the third round of the FA Cup.
Robinson's 35th-minute header from Shane Ferguson's corner gave Blues the first-half edge.
But it took until the 85th minute for Chris Burke to settle the tie, when he slid home Nikola Zigic's though-ball.
Burke then added a second, firing under Rovers keeper Steve Mildenhall.
That booked a home fourth-round home tie for Blues against Swansea City, who they have already beaten in this season's Capital One Cup.
The final scoreline was extremely harsh on John Ward's determined League Two side - and the noisy 2,358 horde who had followed them up the M5 from Bristol.
Rovers' best chance came in only the third minute.
But Elliot Richards, put clean through, could only fire weakly straight at goalkeeper Colin Doyle.
Rovers keeper Steve Mildenhall responded by pulling off an amazing triple save at the other end to deny Paul Caddis (twice) and Lee Novak.
Mildenhall could do nothing to stop Robinson putting the Championship side ahead with a far-post header.
But the Rovers keeper pulled off a great save to deny Robinson midway through the second half after the 35-year-old home skipper had made an incredible lung-bursting run from his own box.
Burke then settled home nerves, scoring twice inside three minutes as the game entered its closing stages.
Birmingham City skipper Paul Robinson told BBC WM:
"I honestly thought the goalie was going to get the cross but luckily he missed it.
"I just kept my eyes on the ball and concentrated on hitting the back of the net.
"That goal's been a long time coming. But I'm more delighted that we're though to the next round and playing Premier League opposition too.
"The FA Cup matters to the players. The gaffer did not want to change the team. He wants to keep things flowing and keep that consistency ticking over."
Bristol Rovers manager John Ward told BBC Radio Bristol:
"Robbo!!! I've known him for years. He doesn't score goals. I don't know what he was even doing up there. But that was tonight was all about.
"If you make mistakes like we did against a Championship side, you'll get punished for them. 3-0 was a bit harsh but we opened up as we were trying to get back in the game and paid for it.
"You're not going to get a lot chances and the good one that we did have came very early. But I know from playing in that position myself, they're not always easy those one-on-ones.
"Hopefully my young players will have learnt a lot tonight if they want to go to a higher level. And now it's all about taking the good things from tonight into Saturday's game at York. We'll have a good following there too. We get terrific support from our away fans wherever we go."
Line-ups
Birmingham
- 13Doyle
- 31Caddis
- 18Hancox
- 20LeeSubstituted forAdamsat 89'minutes
- 8Mullins
- 4Robinson
- 7Burke
- 29BrownSubstituted forElliottat 73'minutes
- 19Zigic
- 12Novak
- 27FergusonSubstituted forGrayat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Packwood
- 15Elliott
- 17Reilly
- 22Shinnie
- 30Townsend
- 33Gray
- 34Adams
Bristol Rovers
- 1Mildenhall
- 2Smith
- 14Brown
- 24O ClarkeSubstituted forWoodardsat 76'minutes
- 6Parkes
- 29McChrystal
- 10Richards
- 15NorburnSubstituted forClarksonat 83'minutes
- 9Harrold
- 32O'Toole
- 17HarrisonBooked at 18minsSubstituted forBeardsleyat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Woodards
- 7Clarkson
- 18Harding
- 19Beardsley
- 20Gough
- 30Lockyer
- 34Keary
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
- Attendance:
- 9,914
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 3, Bristol Rovers 0.
Foul by Hayden Mullins (Birmingham City).
Matt Harrold (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
John-Joe O'Toole (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nikola Zigic (Birmingham City).
Foul by Wade Elliott (Birmingham City).
John-Joe O'Toole (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Charlee Adams replaces Oliver Lee.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Demarai Gray replaces Shane Ferguson.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 3, Bristol Rovers 0. Chris Burke (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Caddis.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 2, Bristol Rovers 0. Chris Burke (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nikola Zigic.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Mark McChrystal.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. David Clarkson replaces Oliver Norburn.
Paul Robinson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Beardsley (Bristol Rovers).
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Wade Elliott.
Foul by Paul Robinson (Birmingham City).
Matt Harrold (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Dan Woodards replaces Ollie Clarke.
Oliver Lee (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Bristol Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Wade Elliott replaces Reece Brown.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Steve Mildenhall.
Attempt saved. Paul Robinson (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Colin Doyle.
Foul by Nikola Zigic (Birmingham City).
Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Reece Brown.
Paul Robinson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Harrold (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt saved. Nikola Zigic (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Steve Mildenhall.
Attempt saved. Oliver Lee (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Chris Beardsley replaces Ellis Harrison.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Michael Smith.
Attempt missed. Shane Ferguson (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Tom Parkes (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Foul by Oliver Lee (Birmingham City).
Mark McChrystal (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.