Manchester City 5-0 Blackburn Rovers

Sergio Aguero scored within a minute of returning from injury as Manchester City thrashed Blackburn to book an FA Cup fourth-round tie against Watford.
The Argentine striker has been out with a calf problem but came off the bench in the second half to turn and fire in.
By that stage, City were already 3-0 up after Alvaro Negredo scored either side of the break and Edin Dzeko squeezed in at the near post.
After Aguero struck, Dzeko converted Jesus Navas's cross for his second.
It was another demolition by Manuel Pellegrini's side, who drew 1-1 with Blackburn at Ewood Park in the original tie and have now scored 99 goals in all competitions this season.
Worryingly for City's future visitors, who include Cardiff next Saturday, they completed their latest rout despite not really finding their best form until after the break. The result means they maintain their 100% home record in domestic competitions.
Before the game Pellegrini had said he was seeking to complete an unprecedented quadruple this season, and he will be encouraged by Aguero's goalscoring return which took his season's tally to 20.
Amazingly, he is not even City's top scorer. That honour belongs to Negredo, who continued his remarkable first season at the club by heading in before the break and then tucking in Aleksandar Kolarov's through-ball afterwards to reach 21 goals.
But before Negredo's first, a much-changed City side had looked lacklustre in attack and played at a tempo that allowed their Championship opponents to retreat into a robust defensive formation.
Dzeko was particularly guilty, firing a succession of efforts over the bar and, for all the hosts' possession, Blackburn appeared comfortable and wasted their best chance when Ben Marshall curled a free-kick straight into the arms of Costel Pantilimon.
The 2011 FA Cup winners, who now average four goals per home game in all competitions, finally took the lead in first-half stoppage time as several Rovers players were caught up the pitch.
The ball was worked out to the right and Negredo, nicknamed "the Beast", powered in a header from Fernandinho's cross.
The striker had scored at the same stage when the sides first played, before Scott Dann surprised City with an equaliser. On this occasion, the Spaniard scored his second within two minutes of the restart to make a Rovers revival even less likely.
But once substitute goalkeeper Simon Eastwood had picked the ball out of the net - his first involvement after replacing the injured Paul Robinson at the break - the visitors were forced to come out of their shell.
Gary Bowyer's side had lost only one of their previous eight games, and after he introduced Joshua King, they twice almost clawed a goal back, the striker first heading over from Marshall's cross then failing to beat Pantilimon from Tom Cairney's through-ball.
They paid for those misses as Dzeko grabbed his 14th of the season, firing in at the near post from a Jesus Navas cutback after 67 minutes.
Aguero came on five minutes later to replace Negredo and make his first appearance since 14 December. From his first touch he gathered the ball from Gael Clichy's centre to steer in.
Dzeko and Navas then combined once more to complete Blackburn's misery, although their fans took an ironic pleasure by marking the fifth goal with the 'Poznan' celebration favoured by the home fans.
Line-ups
Man City
- 30Pantilimon
- 2RichardsSubstituted forHuwsat 77'minutes
- 22Clichy
- 14García Fernández
- 6Lescott
- 33Nastasic
- 15Navas
- 25FernandinhoSubstituted forKolarovat 45'minutesBooked at 65mins
- 9NegredoSubstituted forAgüeroat 72'minutes
- 10Dzeko
- 7MilnerBooked at 63mins
Substitutes
- 1Hart
- 5Zabaleta
- 13Kolarov
- 16Agüero
- 26Demichelis
- 52Huws
- 64Rony Lopes
Blackburn
- 1RobinsonSubstituted forEastwoodat 45'minutes
- 27Henley
- 3Spurr
- 17WilliamsonSubstituted forMahoneyat 89'minutes
- 5Hanley
- 4Kilgallon
- 45Cairney
- 6Lowe
- 10CampbellBooked at 26minsSubstituted forKingat 59'minutes
- 19Taylor
- 12Marshall
Substitutes
- 7King
- 8Dunn
- 13Eastwood
- 14Olsson
- 23Rochina
- 31Mahoney
- 39Gestede
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 35,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 5, Blackburn Rovers 0.
Foul by Gaël Clichy (Manchester City).
Connor Mahoney (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Joleon Lescott.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Connor Mahoney replaces Lee Williamson.
Attempt missed. James Milner (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Grant Hanley (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Williamson (Blackburn Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 5, Blackburn Rovers 0. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.
Foul by Gaël Clichy (Manchester City).
Ben Marshall (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Emyr Huws replaces Micah Richards.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 4, Blackburn Rovers 0. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Sergio Agüero replaces Álvaro Negredo.
Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lee Williamson (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Matthew Kilgallon (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Marshall with a cross.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Matija Nastasic.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 3, Blackburn Rovers 0. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
Attempt missed. Jason Lowe (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Booking
Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Joshua King (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Cairney with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Joshua King (Blackburn Rovers) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ben Marshall with a cross.
Booking
James Milner (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by James Milner (Manchester City).
Tom Cairney (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Joshua King replaces DJ Campbell.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jesús Navas following a fast break.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Matija Nastasic.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Adam Henley.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gaël Clichy.
Foul by Gaël Clichy (Manchester City).
Tom Cairney (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ben Marshall (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 2, Blackburn Rovers 0. Álvaro Negredo (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a through ball.
Second Half
Second Half begins Manchester City 1, Blackburn Rovers 0.