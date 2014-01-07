BBC Sport - Sunderland 2-1 Man Utd: Gus Poyet praises Adam Johnson

Johnson was outstanding - Poyet

Sunderland manager Gus Poyet says midfielder Adam Johnson was "outstanding" during the Black Cats' 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the first leg of the Capital One Cup semi-final.

Fabio Borini scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the second half and Poyet reserved special praise for Johnson, whose run into the box led to the spot-kick.

The Uruguayan says that despite the advantage the return leg at Old Trafford next week will be difficult.

Top videos

Video

Johnson was outstanding - Poyet

Video

'Miraculous' eagles & vintage Tiger in shots of the tournament

  • From the section Golf
Video

Rivalry between Thomas and Froome 'doesn't exist'

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Watch: Molinari wins Open after stunning birdie at 18

  • From the section Golf
Video

Woods signs glove for fan after hitting him with shot

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch: Celtic win Super Cup NI opener

Video

Highlights: Nerveless Molinari cards 69 to win Open title

  • From the section Golf
Video

'It's been a tough fight' - Molinari on Open victory

  • From the section Golf
Video

'How about that!' McIlroy's stunning eagle on 14

  • From the section Golf
Video

Knight stars as Western Storm beat Yorkshire Diamonds

Video

Woods putts second birdie in final round charge

  • From the section Golf
Video

Spieth finds trouble to double bogey the sixth

  • From the section Golf
Video

Adenegan breaks T34 100m world record

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired