BBC Sport - Sunderland 2-1 Man Utd: Gus Poyet praises Adam Johnson
Johnson was outstanding - Poyet
- From the section Football
Sunderland manager Gus Poyet says midfielder Adam Johnson was "outstanding" during the Black Cats' 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the first leg of the Capital One Cup semi-final.
Fabio Borini scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the second half and Poyet reserved special praise for Johnson, whose run into the box led to the spot-kick.
The Uruguayan says that despite the advantage the return leg at Old Trafford next week will be difficult.
