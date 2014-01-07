Sunderland manager Gus Poyet says midfielder Adam Johnson was "outstanding" during the Black Cats' 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the first leg of the Capital One Cup semi-final.

Fabio Borini scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the second half and Poyet reserved special praise for Johnson, whose run into the box led to the spot-kick.

The Uruguayan says that despite the advantage the return leg at Old Trafford next week will be difficult.