Transfer window: Riyad Mahrez joins Leicester from Le Havre

Leicester City have signed Riyad Mahrez from French second-tier side Le Havre.

The 22-year-old France-born winger, who has declared himself available for Algeria, joins for an undisclosed fee.

He spent five years with Le Havre, scoring six times in 60 games after moving from amateur club Quimper.

"I'm delighted we've been able to sign him. Any signing has to improve what we already have and Riyad is a very talented, technically good player," said Leicester manager Nigel Pearson.