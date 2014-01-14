Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 4, Macclesfield Town 1.
Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 Macclesfield Town
Sheffield Wednesday survived a scare to beat a spirited Macclesfield Town in their FA Cup third-round replay at Hillsborough.
The Conference Premier side hit the crossbar when the scores were level after Scott Boden's second-half penalty had cancelled out Chris Maguire's goal.
But late goals from Jacques Maghoma, Jermaine Johnson and Miguel Llera saw off the resurgent non-league side.
Wednesday will travel to Rochdale in the fourth round.
The home side took the lead after just three minutes through Maguire's low shot.
The Scotland international cut inside past two defenders following a mistake from Andy Halls to fire past Macclesfield keeper Rhys Taylor.
Maguire went close to doubling the lead after 20 minutes when he shot over the bar before having another effort cleared off the line.
Danny Whitaker and Jack Mackreth had Macclesfield's best chances of the first half, but did little to test Wednesday keeper Damian Martinez.
The visitors came out stronger after the break and were awarded a penalty when the ball appeared to strike the arm of substitute Joe Mattock.
Former Sheffield United player Boden sent Martinez the wrong way from the spot.
Scott Kay then missed a glorious chance to put the visitors ahead as he hit the crossbar. Kay lacked composure as he followed-up his original left-footed shot which Martinez could only parry.
Wednesday appeared on the back foot, but Maghoma turned the game back in their favour after a great run from Johnson.
He picked up the cross from the left to put a low left-foot shot past Taylor.
Johnson put the tie to bed five minutes from time shooting right-footed from outside the area for Wednesday's third before Llera's stoppage-time header from a corner rounded off the scoring.
Sheffield Wednesday caretaker-manager Stuart Gray:
"The hardest thing was getting the players up for it again after the high of beating Leeds, without being disrespectful to Macclesfield.
"We knew they would have a 10-minute period in the game and they did, but in the end our class showed with our pace in the side and it's nice to get four more goals in front of our own fans.
"All I can do is keep on winning games and if I can do that then the chairman has a decision to make. I haven't heard anything else about the job yet."
Macclesfield Town boss John Askey:
"I am very proud, I don't think we could have given anymore than we did.
"The first goal knocked us back but in the second half we had a chance to win the game but it wasn't meant to be.
"Sometimes it's your day, sometimes it isn't. Tonight wasn't our day. On another day we get all the headlines."
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
- 26Martinez
- 22Palmer
- 3JohnsonSubstituted forMattockat 45'minutes
- 6Semedo
- 32Llera
- 36Loovens
- 18Maguire
- 20LeeSubstituted forMcCabeat 83'minutes
- 34Nuhiu
- 10Maghoma
- 17HelanSubstituted forJohnsonat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kirkland
- 11Johnson
- 16McCabe
- 19Mattock
- 21Corry
- 27McPhail
- 38McKenzie
Macclesfield
- 1Taylor
- 2Connor
- 3Andrew
- 19Boden
- 6TurnbullSubstituted forRoweat 61'minutes
- 12WilliamsSubstituted forMartinat 88'minutes
- 25Kay
- 23Whitaker
- 26Halls
- 7Mackreth
- 11WinnSubstituted forHolroydat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Martin
- 5Bolton
- 9Holroyd
- 10Kissock
- 15Lewis
- 20Branagan
- 24Rowe
- Referee:
- Nigel Miller
- Attendance:
- 12,302
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 4, Macclesfield Town 1.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Danny Andrew.
Corner, Macclesfield Town. Conceded by Glenn Loovens.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 4, Macclesfield Town 1. Miguel Ángel Llera (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Chris Maguire with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Carl Martin.
Attempt saved. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Carl Martin replaces Steve Williams.
Corner, Macclesfield Town. Conceded by Jacques Maghoma.
Jack Mackreth (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Mattock (Sheffield Wednesday).
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 3, Macclesfield Town 1. Jermaine Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jacques Maghoma.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Rhys McCabe replaces Kieran Lee.
Scott Kay (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris Maguire (Sheffield Wednesday).
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Rhys Taylor.
Attempt saved. Chris Maguire (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Kieran Lee (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Steve Williams (Macclesfield Town).
Jermaine Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 2, Macclesfield Town 1. Jacques Maghoma (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jermaine Johnson.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Joe Connor.
Attempt saved. Chris Maguire (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Danny Whitaker (Macclesfield Town).
Jermaine Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Steve Williams (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Scott Kay (Macclesfield Town) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.
Attempt saved. Scott Kay (Macclesfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Jermaine Johnson replaces Jeremy Helan.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 1, Macclesfield Town 1. Scott Boden (Macclesfield Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Joe Mattock (Sheffield Wednesday) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Steve Williams (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt missed. Jacques Maghoma (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Chris Maguire (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Connor (Macclesfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Danny M. Rowe replaces Paul Turnbull.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Chris Holroyd replaces Peter Winn.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Joe Connor.