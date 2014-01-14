Match ends, Peterborough United 2, Kidderminster Harriers 3.
Peterborough United 2-3 Kidderminster Harriers
Joe Lolley earned non-league Kidderminster an FA Cup fourth-round trip to Sunderland with a shock winner against League One Peterborough in what could be his final game for the club.
Tommy Rowe bundled Posh ahead on 26 minutes, before Michael Gash levelled with a second-half header.
Mark Little then hit the post for Posh before Jack Byrne swept Harriers ahead.
Britt Assombalonga equalised from the penalty spot after Lee Vaughan's foul but Lolley drilled home the winner.
Lolley, 21, who was linked with a move to Peterborough but is now expected to sign for Championship side Huddersfield Town, made a lively start.
But Peterborough controlled possession for long periods of the first half with Posh captain Rowe pouncing from point-blank range to open the scoring after a Danny Kearns cross hit the post.
It was the last major impact Rowe was to have on the game, with the midfielder forced off injured before the break.
Harriers rarely threatened before Gash equalised against his home town club with a towering header from a Danny Jackman cross.
The goal sparked four frantic minutes, Little hitting the post before Byrne linked up with Lolley to put Kidderminster in front for the first time.
When Assombalonga converted from the penalty spot 16 minutes from time, Posh manager Darren Ferguson looked to have been handed an FA Cup lifeline.
However, within two minutes, Lolley cut inside to net his 11th, and possibly last, Harriers goal to set up a trip to the Stadium of Light on 25 January.
Kidderminster's first away win in seven games was also a second successive victory for new manager Andy Thorn, sacked by Coventry City in 2012. who returned to football management last week for the first time since his sacking by Coventry City in August 2012.
Thorn, 47, took over following Steve Burr's sacking by the Conference Premier side just three days after forcing Peterborough to a replay with a 0-0 draw at Aggborough.
Thorn has FA Cup pedigree as part of Wimbledon's Crazy Gang, famously winning it as part of the side that beat Liverpool 1-0 in 1988.
Posh's defeat was particularly painful for Posh director of football Barry Fry, who was manager of Birmingham City when Harriers were on their last giantkilling FA Cup run 20 years ago.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Kidderminster Harriers manager Andy Thorn told BBC Hereford & Worcester:
"I'm immensely proud of the players. We spoke before the game about how special the FA Cup is. And we all had a night to remember. The fans were incredible too.
"We deserved it. We were prepared. We came with a game plan. And, even at 1-0, we felt that we'd some really good chances and that it was just a case of taking one of them. But we ended up taking three.
"We had a massive incentive of going to Sunderland. Now we can go up there to the Stadium of Light, one of the best grounds in the country, and have a fantastic day out.
"We'll enjoy tonight but the focus is still firmly on Aldershot on Saturday."
Line-ups
Peterborough
- 1Olejnik
- 31Little
- 16KearnsSubstituted forSwansonat 54'minutes
- 20Knight-PercivalBooked at 90mins
- 4Brisley
- 6Bostwick
- 8Payne
- 14RoweSubstituted forNewellat 38'minutes
- 36Jeffers
- 9Assombalonga
- 15AndersonSubstituted forMcCannat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Ntlhe
- 7Swanson
- 11McCann
- 13Day
- 17Newell
- 22Ephraim
- 27Coulson
Kidderminster
- 1Lewis
- 2Vaughan
- 16Jackman
- 8Fowler
- 3Demetriou
- 30Gowling
- 4StorerBooked at 61mins
- 7Byrne
- 9Gash
- 21LolleySubstituted forDyerat 88'minutes
- 22Morgan-SmithBooked at 44minsSubstituted forJohnsonat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Dunkley
- 10Malbon
- 11Johnson
- 14Angus
- 23Vaughan
- 26Dyer
- 29Riis
- Referee:
- Andy D'Urso
- Attendance:
- 3,483
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterborough United 2, Kidderminster Harriers 3.
Foul by Grant McCann (Peterborough United).
Jack Byrne (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Peterborough United).
Jack Dyer (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Payne (Peterborough United).
Marvin Johnson (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Jack Dyer replaces Joe Lolley.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Mickey Demetriou.
Attempt blocked. Jack Payne (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Mickey Demetriou.
Attempt missed. Shaun Jeffers (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Danny Swanson (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Joe Newell (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Storer (Kidderminster Harriers).
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 2, Kidderminster Harriers 3. Joe Lolley (Kidderminster Harriers) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyle Storer.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers. Conceded by Danny Swanson.
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 2, Kidderminster Harriers 2. Britt Assombalonga (Peterborough United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Penalty Peterborough United. Britt Assombalonga draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Lee Vaughan (Kidderminster Harriers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Lee Vaughan.
Attempt missed. Michael Gash (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Grant McCann (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Danny Swanson (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marvin Johnson (Kidderminster Harriers).
Attempt blocked. Danny Swanson (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Kyle Storer (Kidderminster Harriers) is shown the yellow card.
Britt Assombalonga (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Storer (Kidderminster Harriers).
Foul by Danny Swanson (Peterborough United).
Marvin Johnson (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Marvin Johnson replaces Amari Morgan-Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Danny Swanson replaces Daniel Kearns.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Grant McCann replaces Jermaine Anderson.
Foul by Jermaine Anderson (Peterborough United).
Jack Byrne (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 1, Kidderminster Harriers 2. Jack Byrne (Kidderminster Harriers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Lolley.