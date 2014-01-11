Premier League
Hull0Chelsea2

Hull City 0-2 Chelsea

By Saj Chowdhury

BBC Sport

Eden Hazard scores for Chelsea

Chelsea moved to the top of the Premier League as goals from Eden Hazard and Fernando Torres gave them victory over a resilient Hull at the KC Stadium.

With Manchester City playing on Sunday and Arsenal on Monday, the Blues took advantage with their eighth win in their past 10 league games.

Hazard opened the scoring 11 minutes after the break when he fired a low strike past Allan McGregor.

Hull City 0-2 Chelsea: Jose Mourinho hails 'solid' Blues

Torres added a second with another low shot, from 18 yards, to seal the win.

And with goalkeeper Petr Cech beating Peter Bonetti's club record with his 209th clean sheet, Chelsea showed they are in a good position to push title challengers City and Arsenal all the way.

That said, apart from twice picking the ball out of net and one remarkable save from Oscar, McGregor had little to do.

And Hull manager Steve Bruce will be happy with how few chances the visitors had at the KC Stadium, where his team had only conceded six goals this season prior to today.

However, they were made to realise the cream of the Premier League can make the most of what little they do create.

And in the case of Chelsea, they have two magicians who can punish the most disciplined of defences - Juan Mata, who was on the bench, and Hazard.

Hull had one of those days - Bruce

Mourinho has rightly eulogised about Hazard, who joined the club in 2012, and this week dismissed reports Paris St-Germain wanted to sign him.

The Belgian forward scored his 11th goal of the season in typically dazzling style. The move was started by David Luiz, who drove towards goal before passing to Ashley Cole. The England left-back's deft flick set Hazard free, and he ran along the edge of the area and feigned to shoot before his brilliant strike beat McGregor to his left.

The visitors should have added a second when Brazil forward Oscar, who forced a great save from McGregor in the first half, nonchalantly tried to place the ball past the keeper from eight yards, but instead saw his shot blocked by Curtis Davies.

Chelsea made sure of the victory with three minutes left of normal time, when Torres, who had been well marshalled, raced towards the area before shooting into the bottom corner.

Hull only forced Cech into making two good saves - from long-range Ahmed Elmohamady and Jake Livermore efforts in the first half.

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho:

"We want to win the league if we can and hopefully clean sheets will help us achieve our targets.

"Now we're top of the league for the first time in a long time and hopefully we can stay there.

"We hope to keep going. We are getting better and today was a very difficult game. But we were very solid and good in attack and that's why we score goals."

Hull manager Steve Bruce:

"If we're being honest it was arguably our poorest performance against one of the big teams.

"When you play against the big teams you have to play really well. Today we didn't pass it well enough and kept giving away possession

"Our goalkeeper made great saves to keep us in it. They are a wonderful side and have just gone top of the league."

Line-ups

Hull

  • 1McGregor
  • 27El Mohamady
  • 3FigueroaBooked at 82mins
  • 6Davies
  • 4Bruce
  • 5ChesterSubstituted forFryattat 77'minutes
  • 7MeylerSubstituted forKorenat 67'minutes
  • 14LivermoreBooked at 69mins
  • 20Sagbo
  • 17BoydSubstituted forQuinnat 83'minutes
  • 8Huddlestone

Substitutes

  • 2Rosenior
  • 9Graham
  • 10Koren
  • 12Fryatt
  • 22Harper
  • 23Faye
  • 29Quinn

Chelsea

  • 1Cech
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 3Cole
  • 7Santos do NascimentoSubstituted forEssienat 90'minutes
  • 24CahillBooked at 66mins
  • 26Terry
  • 22WillianSubstituted forSchürrleat 88'minutes
  • 4David Luiz
  • 9Torres
  • 11OscarSubstituted forMikelat 79'minutes
  • 17E Hazard

Substitutes

  • 5Essien
  • 10Mata
  • 12Mikel
  • 14Schürrle
  • 23Schwarzer
  • 29Eto'o
  • 34Bertrand
Referee:
Mark Clattenburg
Attendance:
24,924

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Hull City 0, Chelsea 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hull City 0, Chelsea 2.

Attempt missed. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yannick Sagbo.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Michael Essien replaces Ramires.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Andre Schürrle replaces Willian.

Goal!

Goal! Hull City 0, Chelsea 2. Fernando Torres (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Willian.

Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maynor Figueroa (Hull City).

Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jake Livermore (Hull City).

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Stephen Quinn replaces George Boyd.

Booking

Maynor Figueroa (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maynor Figueroa (Hull City).

Attempt blocked. Yannick Sagbo (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Livermore.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. John Obi Mikel replaces Oscar.

Foul by Ashley Cole (Chelsea).

Robert Koren (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Matty Fryatt replaces James Chester.

Attempt blocked. Fernando Torres (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian with a cross.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Curtis Davies.

Attempt blocked. Oscar (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian.

Foul by David Luiz (Chelsea).

Robert Koren (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

Booking

Jake Livermore (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Fernando Torres (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jake Livermore (Hull City).

Foul by Fernando Torres (Chelsea).

Curtis Davies (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Robert Koren replaces David Meyler.

Attempt missed. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Gary Cahill (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Gary Cahill (Chelsea).

Fernando Torres (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Curtis Davies (Hull City).

Attempt missed. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ramires.

Attempt missed. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

Ramires (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Tom Huddlestone (Hull City).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea21144340192146
2Arsenal20143339182145
3Man City20142457233444
4Everton21118234191541
5Tottenham2112452625140
6Liverpool20123546232339
7Man Utd21114635241137
8Newcastle2010372925433
9Southampton218672723430
10Hull2165102227-523
11Aston Villa206591925-623
12Stoke205781930-1122
13Swansea2156102630-421
14West Brom214982328-521
15Norwich2155111735-1820
16Fulham2161142246-2419
17West Ham2146112130-918
18Cardiff2146111534-1918
19Sunderland2145121934-1517
20Crystal Palace2152141331-1817
View full Premier League table

