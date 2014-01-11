League Two
Mansfield0Scunthorpe2

Mansfield Town 0-2 Scunthorpe United

Paul Hayes

An unanswered Paul Hayes brace beat Mansfield to keep Scunthorpe on top of League Two.

The Iron weathered early pressure before Hayes' stunning first, a top-corner strike from outside the box following a Sam Winnall lay off.

Winnall was again the provider after the break, nodding down a looping ball which Hayes converted.

Between the goals, Mansfield pressured with direct play but never put the home side - nine games unbeaten - in danger.

Scunthorpe United manager Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:

"The first 10 minutes, you know what you're going to get from Mansfield, and they're very hard to play against but we stood tall.

"We showed what we can do with the ball, and that was open up teams, create chances and score goals.

"We've got to keep the players level and focussed and working hard like they are at the moment.

"If we can work that hard to the end of the season, we're definitely going to be in the mix."

Line-ups

Mansfield

  • 1Marriott
  • 28Westlake
  • 16Jennings
  • 12Tafazolli
  • 4Dempster
  • 2Sutton
  • 13Howell
  • 19Clements
  • 36PalmerSubstituted forBriscoeat 63'minutes
  • 9Rhead
  • 10StevensonSubstituted forDanielat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Briscoe
  • 15Dyer
  • 17Beevers
  • 20Meikle
  • 21Murray
  • 22Deakin
  • 30Daniel

Scunthorpe

  • 1Slocombe
  • 2Ribeiro
  • 18Nolan
  • 4McAllister
  • 6Canavan
  • 5Mirfin
  • 14Hawkridge
  • 24SyersSubstituted forCollinsat 75'minutes
  • 39Hayes
  • 29WinnallSubstituted forMaddenat 87'minutes
  • 30WilliamsSubstituted forAdelakunat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Sparrow
  • 10Esajas
  • 13Severn
  • 15Waterfall
  • 16Adelakun
  • 19Collins
  • 27Madden
Referee:
Nigel Miller
Attendance:
4,115

Match Stats

Home TeamMansfieldAway TeamScunthorpe
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home11
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away3

Live Text

Match ends, Mansfield Town 0, Scunthorpe United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 0, Scunthorpe United 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Paddy Madden replaces Sam Winnall.

Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Clements (Mansfield Town).

Attempt saved. Michael Collins (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Colin Daniel.

Attempt missed. Colin Daniel (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Hakeeb Adelakun replaces Marcus Williams.

Eddie Nolan (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Louis Briscoe (Mansfield Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Michael Collins replaces Dave Syers.

Goal!

Goal! Mansfield Town 0, Scunthorpe United 2. Paul Hayes (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Winnall.

Attempt blocked. Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by James Jennings (Mansfield Town).

Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.

Attempt blocked. John Dempster (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Terry Hawkridge.

Foul by Colin Daniel (Mansfield Town).

David Mirfin (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Colin Daniel replaces Lee Stevenson.

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Louis Briscoe replaces Ollie Palmer.

Attempt saved. Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Ritchie Sutton.

Attempt saved. Matthew Rhead (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Eddie Nolan (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Matthew Rhead (Mansfield Town).

Foul by Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United).

John Dempster (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Dave Syers (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.

Second Half

Second Half begins Mansfield Town 0, Scunthorpe United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Mansfield Town 0, Scunthorpe United 1.

Foul by James Jennings (Mansfield Town).

Paul Hayes (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Lee Stevenson (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

James Jennings (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United).

Attempt saved. James Jennings (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scunthorpe25138438241447
2Burton2513662923645
3Chesterfield24128437191844
4Rochdale2513483831743
5Southend2512673122942
6Fleetwood2413293829941
7Oxford Utd24109534211339
8Newport2410863427738
9Morecambe27107103135-437
10Dag & Red2697103232034
11Plymouth259792326-334
12Cheltenham258983235-333
13Exeter2595113134-332
14York2671093232031
15Wimbledon2587102729-231
16Hartlepool2587102731-431
17Mansfield2678112635-929
18Wycombe2477103033-328
19Bury2569103034-427
20Portsmouth2569102938-927
21Bristol Rovers2468102226-426
22Accrington2568112937-826
23Torquay2668122740-1326
24Northampton2557131933-1422
View full League Two table

