Notts County 2-1 Sheffield United

Mark Fotheringham scored his first Notts County goal as the League One strugglers came from behind to beat Sheffield United.
Liverpool loanee Conor Coady netted after just two minute for the Blades, rifling home from the edge of the box.
County were level soon when Jamal Campbell-Ryce's cross hit Enoch Showunmi on the chest and bounced in.
Fotheringham struck the winner from a rebound after United keeper George Long fumbled his first effort.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Sheffield United manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"They certainly didn't come and create many chances against us, and most teams haven't. We didn't get the run of the ball today, and also certainly didn't get the run of the decisions.
"Some things were very, very puzzling today. Our supporters who are travelling away from home must be wondering why some of the decisions are being made that are.
"We should have been 2-0 up in the first ten minutes of the game. It was a brilliant goal we scored after less than two minutes, but then you go and build on it, and while they're rocking you go and get that second goal. We didn't manage to do that."
Line-ups
Notts County
- 1Bialkowski
- 24Freeman
- 3Sheehan
- 28Boucaud
- 5Smith
- 6Leacock
- 20Campbell-Ryce
- 22FotheringhamBooked at 69mins
- 9Showunmi
- 19MurraySubstituted forHaynesat 85'minutes
- 7Grealish
Substitutes
- 10Haynes
- 21Thompson
- 25Tempest
- 26Hollis
- 35Pilkington
- 37Bishop
- 38Ball
Sheff Utd
- 25Long
- 29McMahonBooked at 71mins
- 6HillBooked at 35minsSubstituted forMillerat 88'minutes
- 8Doyle
- 5Maguire
- 15Collins
- 7FlynnSubstituted forPaynterat 64'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 14McGinnSubstituted forMurphyat 82'minutes
- 9Porter
- 11Baxter
- 17Coady
Substitutes
- 1Howard
- 12Miller
- 18Paynter
- 19Brandy
- 23Murphy
- 27Whitehouse
- 32Kennedy
- Referee:
- Kevin Wright
- Attendance:
- 8,564
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Notts County 2, Sheffield United 1.
Jack Grealish (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Sheffield United).
Foul by Enoch Showunmi (Notts County).
Harry Maguire (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Alan Sheehan (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Billy Paynter (Sheffield United).
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Anthony McMahon.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Shaun Miller replaces Matthew Hill.
Alan Sheehan (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jose Baxter (Sheffield United).
Booking
Billy Paynter (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.
Manny Smith (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Billy Paynter (Sheffield United).
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Daniel Haynes replaces Ronan Murray.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Matthew Hill.
Ronan Murray (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harry Maguire (Sheffield United).
Attempt missed. Neill Collins (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Jamie Murphy replaces Stephen McGinn.
Foul by Mark Fotheringham (Notts County).
Matthew Hill (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ronan Murray (Notts County).
Neill Collins (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jack Grealish (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Sheffield United).
Foul by Manny Smith (Notts County).
Billy Paynter (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Matthew Hill (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieran Freeman (Notts County).
Attempt missed. Stephen McGinn (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Manny Smith (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Billy Paynter (Sheffield United).
Booking
Anthony McMahon (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Mark Fotheringham (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 2, Sheffield United 1. Mark Fotheringham (Notts County) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Alan Sheehan with a cross.
Foul by Manny Smith (Notts County).
Chris Porter (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.