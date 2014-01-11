League One
Bradford1Bristol City1

Bradford City 1-1 Bristol City

Scott Wagstaff

Scott Wagstaff was on target as lowly Bristol City came from behind to secure a valuable point at Bradford.

James Hanson put the hosts ahead with less than a minute gone when he poked the ball past goalkeeper Elliot Parish following Gary Jones's corner.

The Robins equalised soon after through Wagstaff produced a well-struck volley after Jay Emmanuel-Thomas's flick.

Emmanuel-Thomas and Jones both hit the post in an open second period, but neither side could snatch a winner.

Despite the result, the visitors dropped to 23rd in the table, but four points clear of bottom side Stevenage, while Bradford are 12th, having now gone eight matches without victory.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill told BBC Radio Bristol:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Post-match: Bristol City's Cotterill

"I thought we played well again, it was entertaining.

"It's a tough place to come and get a result - their big crowd gets behind them and you don't get decisions that you're hoping to get as the away team.

"We were disappointed with the corner and disappointed with ourselves because we didn't contend it properly.

"It was a good response by us - I think we scored a fantastic goal. The pleasing thing is that it came from things we have been practising on the training ground."

Line-ups

Bradford

  • 1McLaughlan
  • 2Darby
  • 16McHugh
  • 18Jones
  • 22Bates
  • 23McArdle
  • 11ThompsonBooked at 23mins
  • 4RavenhillSubstituted forKennedyat 22'minutes
  • 27McBurnieSubstituted forConnellat 77'minutes
  • 9Hanson
  • 7ReidSubstituted forYeatesat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Oliver
  • 8Kennedy
  • 12Jameson
  • 14Yeates
  • 15Taylor
  • 17Connell
  • 19Graham

Bristol City

  • 13Parish
  • 11WagstaffBooked at 21mins
  • 17Cunningham
  • 3WilliamsSubstituted forFontaineat 77'minutes
  • 5Flint
  • 35Osborne
  • 14ReidSubstituted forBarnettat 76'minutes
  • 25Elliott
  • 9Baldock
  • 10Emmanuel-ThomasSubstituted forBurnsat 90'minutes
  • 21Pack

Substitutes

  • 1Fielding
  • 2Moloney
  • 4Fontaine
  • 15Bryan
  • 23Barnett
  • 27Burns
  • 34Gillett
Referee:
Eddie Ilderton
Attendance:
13,050

Match Stats

Home TeamBradfordAway TeamBristol City
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home12
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Bradford City 1, Bristol City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bradford City 1, Bristol City 1.

Foul by Gary Jones (Bradford City).

Marlon Pack (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Greg Cunningham.

Garry Thompson (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Greg Cunningham (Bristol City).

Carl McHugh (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Wes Burns (Bristol City).

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Wes Burns replaces Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

Attempt saved. Garry Thompson (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Scott Wagstaff.

Attempt missed. Gary Jones (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Alan Connell (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Fontaine (Bristol City).

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Rory McArdle.

Foul by Garry Thompson (Bradford City).

Greg Cunningham (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Liam Fontaine replaces Derrick Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Alan Connell replaces Oliver McBurnie.

Attempt saved. Rory McArdle (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Elliot Parish.

Attempt saved. Oliver McBurnie (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Tyrone Barnett replaces Bobby Reid.

Attempt missed. Marvin Elliott (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Mark Yeates replaces Kyel Reid.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Marlon Pack.

Gary Jones (Bradford City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt blocked. Oliver McBurnie (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Matthew Bates.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Aden Flint.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Bristol City) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.

Foul by Matthew Bates (Bradford City).

Sam Baldock (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Sam Baldock (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Elliot Parish.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Karleigh Osborne.

Attempt missed. Marvin Elliott (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Carl McHugh.

Second Half

Second Half begins Bradford City 1, Bristol City 1.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brentford25174444232155
2Leyton Orient25166354233154
3Wolves26157441192252
4Preston2513843526947
5Rotherham2511864234841
6Peterborough25123103732539
7Walsall2510872823538
8Swindon24114942321037
9Port Vale25113113639-336
10MK Dons2410593934535
11Coventry24126652421032
12Bradford2571173630632
13Colchester2571083132-131
14Crawley237882530-529
15Gillingham2685133345-1229
16Oldham2476112732-527
17Carlisle2576122643-1727
18Shrewsbury2668122632-626
19Sheff Utd2567122433-925
20Tranmere2567122945-1625
21Notts County2673163239-724
22Crewe2566132451-2724
23Bristol City2441193437-323
24Stevenage2454152243-2119
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you