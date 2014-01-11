Match ends, Bradford City 1, Bristol City 1.
Bradford City 1-1 Bristol City
Scott Wagstaff was on target as lowly Bristol City came from behind to secure a valuable point at Bradford.
James Hanson put the hosts ahead with less than a minute gone when he poked the ball past goalkeeper Elliot Parish following Gary Jones's corner.
The Robins equalised soon after through Wagstaff produced a well-struck volley after Jay Emmanuel-Thomas's flick.
Emmanuel-Thomas and Jones both hit the post in an open second period, but neither side could snatch a winner.
Despite the result, the visitors dropped to 23rd in the table, but four points clear of bottom side Stevenage, while Bradford are 12th, having now gone eight matches without victory.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill told BBC Radio Bristol:
"I thought we played well again, it was entertaining.
"It's a tough place to come and get a result - their big crowd gets behind them and you don't get decisions that you're hoping to get as the away team.
"We were disappointed with the corner and disappointed with ourselves because we didn't contend it properly.
"It was a good response by us - I think we scored a fantastic goal. The pleasing thing is that it came from things we have been practising on the training ground."
Line-ups
Bradford
- 1McLaughlan
- 2Darby
- 16McHugh
- 18Jones
- 22Bates
- 23McArdle
- 11ThompsonBooked at 23mins
- 4RavenhillSubstituted forKennedyat 22'minutes
- 27McBurnieSubstituted forConnellat 77'minutes
- 9Hanson
- 7ReidSubstituted forYeatesat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Oliver
- 8Kennedy
- 12Jameson
- 14Yeates
- 15Taylor
- 17Connell
- 19Graham
Bristol City
- 13Parish
- 11WagstaffBooked at 21mins
- 17Cunningham
- 3WilliamsSubstituted forFontaineat 77'minutes
- 5Flint
- 35Osborne
- 14ReidSubstituted forBarnettat 76'minutes
- 25Elliott
- 9Baldock
- 10Emmanuel-ThomasSubstituted forBurnsat 90'minutes
- 21Pack
Substitutes
- 1Fielding
- 2Moloney
- 4Fontaine
- 15Bryan
- 23Barnett
- 27Burns
- 34Gillett
- Referee:
- Eddie Ilderton
- Attendance:
- 13,050
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home12
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bradford City 1, Bristol City 1.
Foul by Gary Jones (Bradford City).
Marlon Pack (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Greg Cunningham.
Garry Thompson (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Greg Cunningham (Bristol City).
Carl McHugh (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Wes Burns (Bristol City).
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Wes Burns replaces Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.
Attempt saved. Garry Thompson (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Scott Wagstaff.
Attempt missed. Gary Jones (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Alan Connell (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Fontaine (Bristol City).
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Rory McArdle.
Foul by Garry Thompson (Bradford City).
Greg Cunningham (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Liam Fontaine replaces Derrick Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Alan Connell replaces Oliver McBurnie.
Attempt saved. Rory McArdle (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Elliot Parish.
Attempt saved. Oliver McBurnie (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Tyrone Barnett replaces Bobby Reid.
Attempt missed. Marvin Elliott (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Mark Yeates replaces Kyel Reid.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Marlon Pack.
Gary Jones (Bradford City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt blocked. Oliver McBurnie (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Matthew Bates.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Aden Flint.
Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Bristol City) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.
Foul by Matthew Bates (Bradford City).
Sam Baldock (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Sam Baldock (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Elliot Parish.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Karleigh Osborne.
Attempt missed. Marvin Elliott (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Carl McHugh.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bradford City 1, Bristol City 1.