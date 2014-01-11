Match ends, Brentford 2, Port Vale 0.
Brentford 2-0 Port Vale
Brentford ensured they stayed top of the League One table after goals from Marcello Trotta and Will Grigg saw them overcome Port Vale.
The Bees went ahead before the break when on-loan Trotta unleashed a powerful strike from outside the box.
Clayton Donaldson almost doubled their lead, but saw his effort disallowed for a foul on Vale keeper Chris Neal.
Vale struggled find a response and went two down just before full time when Grigg tapped the ball home.
The win was Brentford's eighth in a row and they have not lost a league fixture in 15, their last defeat coming away to Stevenage in October.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Brentford manager Mark Warburton told BBC London 94.9:
"There is no secret, the players are professionals and do what they do well and enjoy what they do and when it comes together we will be in good shape.
"We were sloppy, but we rectified it and the player who have come in have done really well and you need the strength in depth of the squad, you need 14 or 15, not just a strong eleven.
"Alan Judge found his feet, showed his quality and combined well with the forwards, and I was pleased with his debut."
Line-ups
Brentford
- 27Button
- 14Logan
- 24Bidwell
- 2O'Connor
- 12McCormack
- 5Craig
- 7SaundersSubstituted forGriggat 72'minutes
- 17Saville
- 18JudgeSubstituted forReevesat 67'minutes
- 9Donaldson
- 29Trotta
Substitutes
- 1Lee
- 3Barron
- 11Grigg
- 15Dallas
- 19Fillo
- 20Diagouraga
- 22Reeves
Port Vale
- 1Neal
- 2Yates
- 17Davis
- 7Loft
- 20Grimmer
- 21Griffith
- 18LinesBooked at 35mins
- 8Dodds
- 11PopeSubstituted forWilliamsonat 70'minutes
- 10TomlinSubstituted forMyrie-Williamsat 21'minutes
- 26BirchallBooked at 32minsSubstituted forHugillat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Myrie-Williams
- 12Johnson
- 15Shuker
- 19Williamson
- 22Lloyd
- 39Hugill
- 41O'Neil
- Referee:
- Phil Gibbs
- Attendance:
- 8,327
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away0
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 2, Port Vale 0.
Foul by George Saville (Brentford).
Adam Yates (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. George Saville (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Brentford 2, Port Vale 0. William Grigg (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Bidwell.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Chris Neal.
Attempt saved. Clayton Donaldson (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by William Grigg (Brentford).
Anthony Griffith (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin O'Connor (Brentford).
Joe Davis (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Chris Neal.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.
George Saville (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ben Williamson (Port Vale).
Attempt missed. Marcello Trotta (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Alan McCormack (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Adam Yates.
Anthony Griffith (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake Reeves (Brentford).
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. William Grigg replaces Sam Saunders.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Jordan Hugill replaces Chris Birchall.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Ben Williamson replaces Tom Pope.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Anthony Griffith.
Attempt saved. Marcello Trotta (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Jake Reeves replaces Alan Judge.
Marcello Trotta (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Grimmer (Port Vale).
Clayton Donaldson (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Grimmer (Port Vale).
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Jack Grimmer.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Chris Neal.
Attempt saved. Marcello Trotta (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Brentford).
(Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anthony Griffith (Port Vale).
George Saville (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Sam Saunders (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Sam Saunders (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.