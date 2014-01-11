Championship
Huddersfield1Millwall0

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Millwall

Former Bradford striker Nahki Wells

New Huddersfield signing Nahki Wells scored a last-minute winner to condemn Ian Holloway to defeat in his first game in charge of Millwall.

The 23-year-old found the net from a tight angle 24 hours after his club-record transfer from Bradford.

Millwall's Scott McDonald hit the post from 18 yards while Steve Morison had a header well saved by Alex Smithies.

But Holloway's side remain in danger, one point above the relegation zone after a fifth defeat in six games.

Huddersfield are up to 12th in the Championship table, five points off the play-offs after a second win in three games.

Wells was signed by the Terriers on Friday after scoring 15 goals for League One Bradford this campaign.

He technically joined on loan so he could face Millwall and will make his permanent move on Monday.

And he did not require long to endear himself to Huddersfield's fans, scoring 34 minutes after coming on as a 56th-minute substitute.

There were positives for former Crystal Palace and Blackpool manager Holloway, who took charge of Millwall earlier in the week.

Morison, on loan from Leeds, was denied by a fine save from keeper Smithies following an error by Oliver Norwood before the interval.

The Lions had shipped 49 goals, the worst tally in the league before the match, but Huddersfield could not find a way through until right at the end.

Wells showed just why Huddersfield invested over £1.2m in him when he connected with a hopeful long ball from Adam Clayton and beat David Forde from 10 yards.

Huddersfield manager Mark Robins:

"We have heard people question why he [Wells] has signed for Huddersfield, saying it is tantamount to lacking ambition.

"That's ignorant.

"These comments come from people who have no idea what's going on here, but that's fine."

Millwall manager Ian Holloway:

"It was a performance that deserved a point, but welcome to the Championship!

"There was not a lot of confidence and when you have been losing it is hard.

"I want to make the players feel my pride and passion."

Line-ups

Huddersfield

  • 1Smithies
  • 12Hammill
  • 3Dixon
  • 15Wallace
  • 39Gerrard
  • 27Smith
  • 6HoggSubstituted forHolmesat 56'minutes
  • 8Clayton
  • 11WardSubstituted forWellsat 56'minutes
  • 17PatersonSubstituted forScannellat 87'minutes
  • 4Norwood

Substitutes

  • 2Woods
  • 7Scannell
  • 10Gobern
  • 13Bennett
  • 16Southern
  • 21Wells
  • 38Holmes

Millwall

  • 1Forde
  • 2Dunne
  • 12LowryBooked at 13mins
  • 10BaileyBooked at 30mins
  • 21SmithBooked at 53mins
  • 3Shittu
  • 26AbdouSubstituted forTrotterat 72'minutes
  • 18Chaplow
  • 9Morison
  • 27McDonaldSubstituted forKeoghat 64'minutes
  • 13MartinSubstituted forWoolfordat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Wright
  • 6Trotter
  • 11Woolford
  • 16Beevers
  • 20Keogh
  • 32Marquis
  • 43Bywater
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
12,651

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home17
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Millwall 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Millwall 0.

Goal!

Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Millwall 0. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Oliver Norwood (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Hammill.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Alan Dunne.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Sean Scannell replaces Martin Paterson.

Adam Hammill (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).

Attempt blocked. Liam Trotter (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Martin Paterson (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Hammill following a corner.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Jack Smith.

Paul Dixon (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Oliver Norwood.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Murray Wallace.

Attempt missed. Liam Trotter (Millwall) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Richard Chaplow.

Oliver Norwood (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Keogh (Millwall).

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Liam Trotter replaces Nadjim Abdou.

Offside, Millwall. Richard Chaplow tries a through ball, but Andrew Keogh is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Oliver Norwood (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Adam Hammill following a corner.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Martyn Woolford.

Attempt missed. Andrew Keogh (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Steve Morison with a headed pass.

Foul by Anthony Gerrard (Huddersfield Town).

Danny Shittu (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Jack Smith.

Attempt saved. Martyn Woolford (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steve Morison.

Foul by Adam Clayton (Huddersfield Town).

Steve Morison (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Andrew Keogh replaces Scott McDonald.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Martyn Woolford replaces Lee Martin.

Adam Hammill (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lee Martin (Millwall).

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Paul Dixon.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Nahki Wells replaces Daniel Ward.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Duane Holmes replaces Jonathan Hogg.

Offside, Millwall. Alan Dunne tries a through ball, but Scott McDonald is caught offside.

Booking

Jack Smith (Millwall) is shown the yellow card.

Murray Wallace (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott McDonald (Millwall).

