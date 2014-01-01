Bertrand Traore: Chelsea sign teenage Burkina Faso midfielder

Chelsea have completed a deal to sign teenager Bertrand Traore on the opening day of the January transfer window.

The Blues agreed the deal for Traore, 18, in October and sign the midfielder on a four-year-deal.

The player, who made his international debut for Burkina Faso aged 15, joins from Association Jeunes Espoirs De Bobo-Dioulasso.

He played three games on Chelsea's tour of Asia in the summer as a trialist.

"It was a good experience with all the senior players and I learned a lot from them," he said of his experience of the tour.

"I was very proud, so it was a dream for me to be there every day and playing games."

Traore was part of the Burkina Faso squad for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea, making one appearance as a substitute.

"Now I'm not scared of big games," he added. "I feel very comfortable."

His elder brother Alain, who plays for French side Lorient, is a key player for Burkina Faso and had a trial at Manchester United when he was a teenager.