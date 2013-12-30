Antrim GAA player Kevin Niblock agrees Cliftonville deal

Kevin Niblock

Antrim GAA player Kevin Niblock has signed a one-year contract with Irish Premiership champions Cliftonville.

Niblock was an All-Ireland club winner with St Gall's in 2010 but is now expected to take a break from Antrim's inter-county gaelic football squad.

"Kevin has been training with us recently and he is a fit, athletic lad who could slot into a number of roles," said Reds manager Tommy Breslin.

"He'll get a few games under his belt before figuring for the first team."

Niblock has previously played for Amateur League side Rosario Youth Club and also played non-league football for a spell while living in England.

"I'm not sure when Kevin will be available to us, but we may have to wait for international clearance," explained Breslin.

"I anticipate that he may play centre midfield or centre-back but we'll wait and see.

"He has good awareness and good strength. He will certainly add to our squad."

Cliftonville lie second in the Irish Premiership, six points behind leaders Linfield.