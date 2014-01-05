Match ends, Manchester United 1, Swansea City 2.
Manchester United 1-2 Swansea City
Swansea won for the first time in their history at Old Trafford as Wilfried Bony's 90th minute winner knocked 10-man Manchester United out of the FA Cup.
The Ivory Coast striker, who had caused anxiety in the United defence for most of the game, headed in Wayne Routledge's cross to book a fourth-round spot against Birmingham, Bristol Rovers or Crawley Town.
The game looked like it was heading for a replay as the hosts held on following Fabio Da Silva's red card 10 minutes from the end after he had scythed down Jose Canas.
But Bony's strike ended a run of seven games without a win for the Swans, who had opened the scoring early on through Routledge before Javier Hernandez's equaliser.
It marked a second consecutive defeat for David Moyes's side, who also lost against Tottenham on New Year's Day. They have lost five times at home this season, including four of their last six at Old Trafford.
Moyes's gamble to pick a second-string team failed badly, but he was without the injured Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney before kick off and his side paid for wasting several good chances in the first half.
There will also be concern for Rio Ferdinand, who left the field with a knee injury before being replaced by Fabio. The Brazilian lasted only four minutes before he was sent off.
United last won the FA Cup in 2004 but that wait must continue with the focus now on Tuesday's first leg of the Capital One Cup against Sunderland as Moyes attempts to salvage some silverware in his first season in charge.
The only certain thing about Swansea's fourth-round tie is that it is away from home as they go searching for their first FA Cup to add to their Capital One Cup success last year.
Bristol Rovers are yet to complete their second-round tie, with Birmingham lying in wait in the third round before they meet the Swans.
Although United made a positive start with Hernandez missing a great chance after a neat one-two between Danny Welbeck and Shinji Kagawa, the hosts went behind to a relatively simple goal.
Alejandro Pozuelo, who replaced the injured Pablo Hernandez, collected Bony's knock-back and his through ball found Routledge to lob over Anders Lindegaard after 12 minutes.
The lead only lasted four minutes, though, as Hernandez found his goal-scoring touch with a poked finish from close range after Alex Buttner's curling left-wing cross.
Moyes's side continued to create the better opportunities, but although they went close through Antonio Valencia and Buttner, Swansea weaved clever passing patterns in midfield behind the physical presence of Bony.
Ferdinand, who played his first game since 10 December, and fellow centre-back Jonny Evans had to be smart to block another Routledge effort as Swansea appeared after the break with more gusto. Pozuelo and Bony were also off-target.
With United appearing to lose their momentum, Moyes introduced Adnan Januzaj after the hour mark, but the youngster could not add any zip and matters were made worse when Fabio was sent off for a reckless challenge on Canas only four minutes after replacing the injured Ferdinand.
And the nightmare evening was complete when Bony's header sent the visiting fans into raptures and they will relish the trip back to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.
Line-ups
Man Utd
- 13Lindegaard
- 12Smalling
- 28Büttner
- 24Fletcher
- 5FerdinandSubstituted forda Silvaat 76'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 6Evans
- 25A ValenciaSubstituted forJanuzajat 63'minutes
- 23Cleverley
- 14Hernández
- 19Welbeck
- 26Kagawa
Substitutes
- 1de Gea
- 8Oliveira
- 11Giggs
- 16Carrick
- 22da Silva
- 29Zaha
- 44Januzaj
Swansea
- 25Tremmel
- 19TiendalliBooked at 83mins
- 3Taylor
- 20De GuzmánSubstituted forVázquez Garcíaat 85'minutes
- 4Flores MorenoBooked at 82mins
- 2AmatBooked at 41mins
- 24Pozuelo Melero
- 7Britton
- 10Bony
- 8ShelveySubstituted forCañas Ruiz Herreraat 64'minutes
- 15Routledge
Substitutes
- 6Williams
- 13Cornell
- 21Cañas Ruiz Herrera
- 22Rangel
- 26Vázquez García
- 33Davies
- 41Donnelly
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 73,190
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Swansea City 2.
Hand ball by Danny Welbeck (Manchester United).
Attempt missed. Álvaro (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Álex Pozuelo.
Attempt missed. Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Álex Pozuelo.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 1, Swansea City 2. Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Wayne Routledge with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Álvaro replaces Jonathan De Guzmán.
Booking
Dwight Tiendalli (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Chico (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Javier Hernández (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chico (Swansea City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match José Cañas (Swansea City) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Fabio (Manchester United) is shown the red card.
Foul by Fabio (Manchester United).
José Cañas (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Alexander Büttner (Manchester United) because of an injury.
Alexander Büttner (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan De Guzmán (Swansea City).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Fabio replaces Rio Ferdinand because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Rio Ferdinand (Manchester United) because of an injury.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Dwight Tiendalli.
Alexander Büttner (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dwight Tiendalli (Swansea City).
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. José Cañas replaces Jonjo Shelvey.
Attempt blocked. Tom Cleverley (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Adnan Januzaj replaces Luis Antonio Valencia.
Hand ball by Chico (Swansea City).
Attempt missed. Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Álex Pozuelo.
Foul by Alexander Büttner (Manchester United).
Dwight Tiendalli (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Manchester United. Tom Cleverley tries a through ball, but Javier Hernández is caught offside.
Offside, Swansea City. Jonjo Shelvey tries a through ball, but Dwight Tiendalli is caught offside.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wayne Routledge.
Alexander Büttner (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álex Pozuelo (Swansea City).
Attempt missed. Álex Pozuelo (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Bony.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Jonny Evans.