Charlton Athletic: Belgian Roland Duchatelet in takeover talks

Belgian businessman Roland Duchatelet is in negotiations with Charlton Athletic about a takeover of the club.

Duchatelet already owns Belgian Pro League side Standard Liege and is also involved in politics in his homeland.

The Addicks, who are 19th in the Championship, confirmed they were in talks with the 67-year-old via a statement on their website.

"Very constructive discussions are ongoing which we hope to conclude soon," said chairman Michael Slater.

The club expect to make a further announcement in due course.

Charlton were previously believed to be in talks with American businessman Josh Harris, the owner of NBA side Philadelphia 76ers, but newspaper reports say any potential deal broke down at the at the due diligence stage.

The Championship club has been owned by Tony Jimenez and Slater, through their company CAFC Holdings Limited, since the start of 2011.

Last month, Charlton Athletic Supporters' Trust succeeded in having The Valley, their home ground, listed as an Asset of Community Value which means they must be notified if it is to be sold.