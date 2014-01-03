Gillingham 1-0 Wolves

Cody McDonald's injury-time goal helped Gillingham beat Wolves in League One.

In a first half of few clear-cut chances Wolves went close when Kevin McDonald's half volley was straight at Stuart Nelson.

After the break, Cody McDonald's low shot produced a great save from Aaron McCarey as the hosts began to impress.

Danny Kedwell's shot hit the right-hand post as Gillingham pushed for a winner and it arrived when McDonald pounced from close range.

Wolves, who would have gone top with a win, remain second, while Gillingham are now five points clear of the relegation zone.

Before the game, Wolves revealed that goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey refused to play. The 26-year-old Wales international has been linked with a January move away from Molineux.