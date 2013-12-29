Premier League predictions: Lawro v comedy actor Danny John-Jules

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

Danny John-Jules playing Officer Dwayne Myers in Death in Paradise
His opponent for the this round of Premier League matches is actor and comedian Danny John-Jules, star of detective comedy-drama Death in Paradise, which returns to the BBC in January.

Danny, who is also well known for playing The Cat in sci-fi comedy series Red Dwarf, is a Chelsea fan whose hero when he was growing up was Blues goalkeeper Peter Bonetti, also known as 'The Cat'.

"I was amazed when I got a job on the telly playing The Cat," John-Jules said. "What more could I ask for?

"I have been told that there was another goalkeeper called 'The Cat', called Bert Williams, who used to to play for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 1940s and 1950s. So I have got two namesake footballers!"

Danny says he does not get recognised as The Cat when he goes to watch games at Stamford Bridge, adding: "I think I would have a bit of a problem if I went to games dressed as that crazy wig-wearing, make-up wearing, cuban-heel wearing, PVC jump-suit wearing character.

Danny John-Jules playing the Cat (l) in Red Dwarf
"Mind you they do pink Chelsea scarves now so I might be able to find something in the club shop to suit his character."

PredictionsScoreLawroDanny
SATURDAY
West Ham v West Brom3-32-12-2
Aston Villa v Swansea1-12-02-1
Hull v Fulham6-01-11-2
Man City v Crystal Palace1-03-03-0
Norwich v Man Utd0-10-20-3
Cardiff v Sunderland2-21-11-1
SUNDAY
Everton v Southampton2-11-12-0
Newcastle v Arsenal0-10-20-2
Chelsea v Liverpool2-12-03-0
Tottenham v Stoke3-02-02-2

A correct result is worth ONE point. A correct score earns THREE points.

In his Boxing Day predictions, Lawro got five results right, with no perfect scores. His score of five saw him beat Match of the Day commentator Guy Mowbray, who got four correct results, with no exact scores.

We're keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all of Lawro's predictions were correct (also at the bottom of the page).

Total scores after Week 18
Lawro135
Guests101

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

SATURDAY

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

West Ham v West Brom

West Ham 3-3 West Brom

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Danny's prediction: 2-2

Match report

Aston Villa v Swansea

Aston Villa 1-1 Swansea

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Danny's prediction: 2-1

Match report

Hull v Fulham

Hull 6-0 Fulham

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Danny's prediction: 1-2

Match report

Man City v Crystal Palace

Man City 1-0 Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Danny's prediction: 3-0

Match report

Norwich v Manchester United

Norwich 0-1 Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Danny's prediction: 0-3

Match report

Cardiff v Sunderland

Cardiff 2-2 Sunderland

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Danny's prediction: 1-1

Match report

SUNDAY

Everton v Southampton

Everton 2-1 Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Danny's prediction: 2-0

Match report

Newcastle v Arsenal

Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Danny's prediction: 0-2

Match report

Chelsea v Liverpool

Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Danny's prediction: 3-0

Match report

Tottenham v Stoke

Tottenham 3-0 Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Danny's prediction: 2-2

Match report

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

Lawro v Guests
P18W10D2L6
SCOREGUEST LEADERBOARD
12Nicky Wire
11Susanna Reid
10Usain Bolt
9Charlotte Green, Camp Bastion troops
7.5Lawro (average after 18 weeks)
6John Bishop, Kevin Clifton, Gaz Coombes, Alistair McGowan, Joe Montana, Greg James
5Sam Tomkins, The National
4David Cameron, Guy Mowbray, Jason Sudeikis
2Cal Crutchlow, Jim Kerr, David Schneider
1Michael Palin

Lawro's best score: 13 points (week seven v David Schneider)

Lawro's worst score: 4 points (week two v Sam Tomkins)

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson
ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE
POSTEAMPWDLPTSDIFF+/-
1.Man City18153048+1
2.Man Utd18126042+5
3.Chelsea181251410
4.Arsenal18116139-3
5.Liverpool18106236-1
6.Tottenham18103533+2
7.Everton1884628-2
8.Southampton 1882826+1
9.Norwich1873824+5
10.Newcastle1865723-4
11.Stoke1872923-1
12.West Brom1865723+3
13.Fulham1864822+5
14.Swansea1855820-3
15.West Ham1845917+4
16.Aston Villa1828814-3
17.Hull City18261012-5
18.Crystal Palace18331212-1
19.Sunderland1815128+1
20.Cardiff1805135-4

