Premier League predictions: Lawro v comedy actor Danny John-Jules
BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.
His opponent for the this round of Premier League matches is actor and comedian Danny John-Jules, star of detective comedy-drama Death in Paradise, which returns to the BBC in January.
Danny, who is also well known for playing The Cat in sci-fi comedy series Red Dwarf, is a Chelsea fan whose hero when he was growing up was Blues goalkeeper Peter Bonetti, also known as 'The Cat'.
"I was amazed when I got a job on the telly playing The Cat," John-Jules said. "What more could I ask for?
"I have been told that there was another goalkeeper called 'The Cat', called Bert Williams, who used to to play for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 1940s and 1950s. So I have got two namesake footballers!"
Danny says he does not get recognised as The Cat when he goes to watch games at Stamford Bridge, adding: "I think I would have a bit of a problem if I went to games dressed as that crazy wig-wearing, make-up wearing, cuban-heel wearing, PVC jump-suit wearing character.
"Mind you they do pink Chelsea scarves now so I might be able to find something in the club shop to suit his character."
|Predictions
|Score
|Lawro
|Danny
|SATURDAY
|West Ham v West Brom
|3-3
|2-1
|2-2
|Aston Villa v Swansea
|1-1
|2-0
|2-1
|Hull v Fulham
|6-0
|1-1
|1-2
|Man City v Crystal Palace
|1-0
|3-0
|3-0
|Norwich v Man Utd
|0-1
|0-2
|0-3
|Cardiff v Sunderland
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|SUNDAY
|Everton v Southampton
|2-1
|1-1
|2-0
|Newcastle v Arsenal
|0-1
|0-2
|0-2
|Chelsea v Liverpool
|2-1
|2-0
|3-0
|Tottenham v Stoke
|3-0
|2-0
|2-2
A correct result is worth ONE point. A correct score earns THREE points.
In his Boxing Day predictions, Lawro got five results right, with no perfect scores. His score of five saw him beat Match of the Day commentator Guy Mowbray, who got four correct results, with no exact scores.
We're keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all of Lawro's predictions were correct (also at the bottom of the page).
|Total scores after Week 18
|Lawro
|135
|Guests
|101
LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS
SATURDAY
All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.
West Ham 3-3 West Brom
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Danny's prediction: 2-2
Aston Villa 1-1 Swansea
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Danny's prediction: 2-1
Hull 6-0 Fulham
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Danny's prediction: 1-2
Man City 1-0 Crystal Palace
Lawro's prediction: 3-0
Danny's prediction: 3-0
Norwich 0-1 Man Utd
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Danny's prediction: 0-3
Cardiff 2-2 Sunderland
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Danny's prediction: 1-1
SUNDAY
Everton 2-1 Southampton
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Danny's prediction: 2-0
Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Danny's prediction: 0-2
Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Danny's prediction: 3-0
Tottenham 3-0 Stoke
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Danny's prediction: 2-2
|Lawro v Guests
|P18
|W10
|D2
|L6
|SCORE
|GUEST LEADERBOARD
|12
|Nicky Wire
|11
|Susanna Reid
|10
|Usain Bolt
|9
|Charlotte Green, Camp Bastion troops
|7.5
|Lawro (average after 18 weeks)
|6
|John Bishop, Kevin Clifton, Gaz Coombes, Alistair McGowan, Joe Montana, Greg James
|5
|Sam Tomkins, The National
|4
|David Cameron, Guy Mowbray, Jason Sudeikis
|2
|Cal Crutchlow, Jim Kerr, David Schneider
|1
|Michael Palin
Lawro's best score: 13 points (week seven v David Schneider)
Lawro's worst score: 4 points (week two v Sam Tomkins)
|ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|DIFF
|+/-
|1.
|Man City
|18
|15
|3
|0
|48
|+1
|2.
|Man Utd
|18
|12
|6
|0
|42
|+5
|3.
|Chelsea
|18
|12
|5
|1
|41
|0
|4.
|Arsenal
|18
|11
|6
|1
|39
|-3
|5.
|Liverpool
|18
|10
|6
|2
|36
|-1
|6.
|Tottenham
|18
|10
|3
|5
|33
|+2
|7.
|Everton
|18
|8
|4
|6
|28
|-2
|8.
|Southampton
|18
|8
|2
|8
|26
|+1
|9.
|Norwich
|18
|7
|3
|8
|24
|+5
|10.
|Newcastle
|18
|6
|5
|7
|23
|-4
|11.
|Stoke
|18
|7
|2
|9
|23
|-1
|12.
|West Brom
|18
|6
|5
|7
|23
|+3
|13.
|Fulham
|18
|6
|4
|8
|22
|+5
|14.
|Swansea
|18
|5
|5
|8
|20
|-3
|15.
|West Ham
|18
|4
|5
|9
|17
|+4
|16.
|Aston Villa
|18
|2
|8
|8
|14
|-3
|17.
|Hull City
|18
|2
|6
|10
|12
|-5
|18.
|Crystal Palace
|18
|3
|3
|12
|12
|-1
|19.
|Sunderland
|18
|1
|5
|12
|8
|+1
|20.
|Cardiff
|18
|0
|5
|13
|5
|-4