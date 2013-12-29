Premier League predictions: Lawro v comedy actor Danny John-Jules

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

Danny John-Jules playing Officer Dwayne Myers in Death in Paradise

His opponent for the this round of Premier League matches is actor and comedian Danny John-Jules, star of detective comedy-drama Death in Paradise, which returns to the BBC in January.

Danny, who is also well known for playing The Cat in sci-fi comedy series Red Dwarf, is a Chelsea fan whose hero when he was growing up was Blues goalkeeper Peter Bonetti, also known as 'The Cat'.

"I was amazed when I got a job on the telly playing The Cat," John-Jules said. "What more could I ask for?

"I have been told that there was another goalkeeper called 'The Cat', called Bert Williams, who used to to play for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 1940s and 1950s. So I have got two namesake footballers!"

Danny says he does not get recognised as The Cat when he goes to watch games at Stamford Bridge, adding: "I think I would have a bit of a problem if I went to games dressed as that crazy wig-wearing, make-up wearing, cuban-heel wearing, PVC jump-suit wearing character.

Danny John-Jules (l) wore some loud outfits while playing Cat in sci-fi comedy series Red Dwarf

"Mind you they do pink Chelsea scarves now so I might be able to find something in the club shop to suit his character."

Predictions Score Lawro Danny SATURDAY West Ham v West Brom 3-3 2-1 2-2 Aston Villa v Swansea 1-1 2-0 2-1 Hull v Fulham 6-0 1-1 1-2 Man City v Crystal Palace 1-0 3-0 3-0 Norwich v Man Utd 0-1 0-2 0-3 Cardiff v Sunderland 2-2 1-1 1-1 SUNDAY Everton v Southampton 2-1 1-1 2-0 Newcastle v Arsenal 0-1 0-2 0-2 Chelsea v Liverpool 2-1 2-0 3-0 Tottenham v Stoke 3-0 2-0 2-2

A correct result is worth ONE point. A correct score earns THREE points.

In his Boxing Day predictions, Lawro got five results right, with no perfect scores. His score of five saw him beat Match of the Day commentator Guy Mowbray, who got four correct results, with no exact scores.

We're keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all of Lawro's predictions were correct (also at the bottom of the page).

Total scores after Week 18 Lawro 135 Guests 101

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

SATURDAY

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

West Ham 3-3 West Brom

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Danny's prediction: 2-2

Aston Villa 1-1 Swansea

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Danny's prediction: 2-1

Hull 6-0 Fulham

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Danny's prediction: 1-2

Man City 1-0 Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Danny's prediction: 3-0

Norwich 0-1 Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Danny's prediction: 0-3

Cardiff 2-2 Sunderland

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Danny's prediction: 1-1

SUNDAY

Everton 2-1 Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Danny's prediction: 2-0

Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Danny's prediction: 0-2

Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Danny's prediction: 3-0

Tottenham 3-0 Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Danny's prediction: 2-2

Lawro v Guests P18 W10 D2 L6

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 12 Nicky Wire 11 Susanna Reid 10 Usain Bolt 9 Charlotte Green, Camp Bastion troops 7.5 Lawro (average after 18 weeks) 6 John Bishop, Kevin Clifton, Gaz Coombes, Alistair McGowan, Joe Montana, Greg James 5 Sam Tomkins, The National 4 David Cameron, Guy Mowbray, Jason Sudeikis 2 Cal Crutchlow, Jim Kerr, David Schneider 1 Michael Palin

Lawro's best score: 13 points (week seven v David Schneider)

Lawro's worst score: 4 points (week two v Sam Tomkins)