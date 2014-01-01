Match ends, Scunthorpe United 3, Rochdale 0.
Scunthorpe United 3-0 Rochdale
Sam Winnall scored twice in two minutes as Scunthorpe moved top of League Two with victory over 10-man Rochdale.
The visitors had the best chance of the first half, but Scott Hogan saw his header superbly saved by Sam Slocombe.
Scunthorpe took the lead just before the hour mark as David Syers neatly slotted home from 20 yards out.
Rochdale's Michael Rose was sent off for a second yellow card, as Winnall struck a stunning effort into the top corner before calmly tucking home.
The away side could themselves have moved into first place with a win, but the heavy loss means they are now four points behind their New Year's Day opponents.
VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Scunthorpe United manager Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:
"I thought we were terrific for different reasons in the first half, backs to the wall at times, they put a lot of pressure on us.
"They created throw ins, they created corners, they created free kicks and we just weathered it.
"The second half was all about us, our performance, and I don't think you'll see three better goals in one game."
Rochdale manager Keith Hill told BBC Radio Manchester:
"I'd like to talk about their goalkeeper and the two outstanding saves that he's made. I thought he was incredible.
"It's a very, very difficult situation now for me because Michael Rose has got to miss the Leeds game [in the FA Cup third round] as a consequence to being sent off for a second booking.
"I think their bench thought that, at best, it was a foul but never a yellow card. But we just had a crazy 15-20 minutes when every time there was a challenge there was a booking."
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 1Slocombe
- 2RibeiroBooked at 69minsSubstituted forEsajasat 83'minutes
- 18Nolan
- 4McAllister
- 5Mirfin
- 6Canavan
- 14HawkridgeSubstituted forAdelakunat 74'minutes
- 24SyersSubstituted forCollinsat 62'minutes
- 8BurtonBooked at 69mins
- 29Winnall
- 30Williams
Substitutes
- 7Sparrow
- 9Iwelumo
- 10Esajas
- 13Severn
- 15Waterfall
- 16Adelakun
- 19Collins
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 2Rafferty
- 25RoseBooked at 80mins
- 4CavanaghBooked at 68minsSubstituted forAllenat 72'minutes
- 6LancashireBooked at 75mins
- 22O'Connell
- 40Henderson
- 12LundBooked at 84mins
- 11HoganBooked at 68minsSubstituted forDoneat 71'minutes
- 29Cummins
- 7VincentiSubstituted forDonnellyat 64'minutesBooked at 69mins
Substitutes
- 3Bennett
- 5Eastham
- 9Donnelly
- 14Héry
- 16Done
- 21Thomson
- 24Allen
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
- Attendance:
- 4,017
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 3, Rochdale 0.
Attempt missed. Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Niall Canavan (Scunthorpe United).
Ian Henderson (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 3, Rochdale 0. Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Booking
Matthew Lund (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.
Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Lund (Rochdale).
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Etienne Esajas replaces Christian Ribeiro because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 2, Rochdale 0. Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Michael Rose (Rochdale).
Foul by Michael Rose (Rochdale).
Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Sam Slocombe.
Attempt saved. Graham Cummins (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Oliver Lancashire (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.
Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver Lancashire (Rochdale).
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Hakeeb Adelakun replaces Terry Hawkridge.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Jamie Allen replaces Peter Cavanagh.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Matt Done replaces Scott Hogan.
Attempt missed. Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United).
Oliver Lancashire (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Christian Ribeiro (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
George Donnelly (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Peter Cavanagh (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Scott Hogan (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.
David Mirfin (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Hogan (Rochdale).
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. George Donnelly replaces Peter Vincenti.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Marcus Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Michael Collins replaces David Syers.
Eddie Nolan (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Peter Vincenti (Rochdale).
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Rochdale 0. David Syers (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sam Winnall.
Attempt saved. Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Matthew Lund (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.