Tranmere Rovers 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

David Edwards cancelled out Ryan Lowe's goal as both Wolves and Tranmere played over 45 minutes with 10 men.

Wolves' Richard Stearman was dismissed for pulling Lowe back 20 yards out and minutes later the striker beat Carl Ikeme to a through-ball and poked in.

James Wallace saw red for a high tackle before Edwards volleyed Michael Jacobs' cross in at the back post to level.

Lowe turned home from close range on 87 minutes, only to see the referee's assistant flagging for offside.

Wolves overtake Leyton Orient, who were not in action on New Year's Day, to go second in League One, three points behind leaders Brentford.

Tranmere manager Ronnie Moore told BBC Radio Merseyside:

"It was fantastic for us to get a point. But for the Wallace situation, we probably win the game.

"Was it a sending-off? They'll probably say it was and their lad ended up coming off, which doesn't help our case. It's a point that puts us in the right direction."