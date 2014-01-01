Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Tranmere Rovers 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
- From the section Football
David Edwards cancelled out Ryan Lowe's goal as both Wolves and Tranmere played over 45 minutes with 10 men.
Wolves' Richard Stearman was dismissed for pulling Lowe back 20 yards out and minutes later the striker beat Carl Ikeme to a through-ball and poked in.
James Wallace saw red for a high tackle before Edwards volleyed Michael Jacobs' cross in at the back post to level.
Lowe turned home from close range on 87 minutes, only to see the referee's assistant flagging for offside.
Wolves overtake Leyton Orient, who were not in action on New Year's Day, to go second in League One, three points behind leaders Brentford.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Tranmere manager Ronnie Moore told BBC Radio Merseyside:
"It was fantastic for us to get a point. But for the Wallace situation, we probably win the game.
"Was it a sending-off? They'll probably say it was and their lad ended up coming off, which doesn't help our case. It's a point that puts us in the right direction."
Line-ups
Tranmere
- 1Williams
- 29Pennington
- 23Ridehalgh
- 18Jennings
- 4TaylorBooked at 81mins
- 32Arthurworrey
- 25PetersonBooked at 49mins
- 8WallaceBooked at 45mins
- 9Lowe
- 22KoumasSubstituted forPowerat 72'minutes
- 10RobinsonSubstituted forKirbyat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Hateley
- 12Rowe
- 15Kirby
- 16Stockton
- 17Power
- 20McNulty
- 33Mooney
Wolves
- 13Ikeme
- 5StearmanBooked at 20mins
- 18Ricketts
- 11McDonaldBooked at 56mins
- 23Ebanks-LandellSubstituted forGolbourneat 45'minutes
- 6Batth
- 10Sako
- 4EdwardsSubstituted forDavisat 88'minutes
- 16CassidySubstituted forDoyleat 64'minutes
- 9Griffiths
- 27Jacobs
Substitutes
- 1Hennessey
- 3Elokobi
- 8Davis
- 14Evans
- 15Sigurdarson
- 26Golbourne
- 29Doyle
- Referee:
- Darren Deadman
- Attendance:
- 6,158
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Attempt saved. David Davis (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kristoffer Peterson (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David Davis (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. David Davis replaces David Edwards.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Scott Golbourne.
Attempt missed. Sam Ricketts (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Kristoffer Peterson (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jake Kirby (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Ash Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Kevin Doyle (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ash Taylor (Tranmere Rovers).
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Liam Ridehalgh.
Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Jennings (Tranmere Rovers).
Attempt missed. Sam Ricketts (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Max Power replaces Jason Koumas.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Kevin McDonald.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jake Kirby.
Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Sam Ricketts.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jake Kirby replaces Andy Robinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Kevin Doyle replaces Jake Cassidy.
Michael Jacobs (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matthew Pennington (Tranmere Rovers).
Attempt saved. Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Kristoffer Peterson (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by David Edwards.
Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Owain Williams.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Kristoffer Peterson.
Booking
Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Andy Robinson (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Jacobs.
Attempt missed. Jason Koumas (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.