League Two
Oxford Utd0Scunthorpe2

Oxford United 0-2 Scunthorpe United

Deon Burton

Deon Burton scored his fourth goal in four games as Scunthorpe won at Oxford to move up to second in League Two.

The 37-year-old headed in Marcus Williams' cross, but later had a penalty saved by Ryan Clarke after Deane Smalley handled in the box.

Oxford, beaten at home by Plymouth on Boxing Day, fell further behind when David Syers fired the second.

And their best chance went begging when Sam Slocombe upended James Constable, but saved Smalley's spot-kick.

Slocombe was perhaps fortunate to only receive a yellow card for the initial foul, but dived to his left to keep out Smalley's shot.

The victory, Scunthorpe's fifth of the season away from home in the league, extended their unbeaten run to seven games and was achieved despite the absence of suspended top scorer Sam Winnall.

It put them level on points with leaders Chesterfield, who stayed top because of their superior goal difference, while Oxford dropped from second to fifth, with manager Chris Wilder facing a job to lift his side for the New Year's Day fixture at Newport County.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Scunthorpe United manager Russ Wilcox talking to BBC Radio Humberside:

"We weren't at our best in the first half - that's a certainty. Our passing at times was really disappointing but I want to focus on the second half.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Post-match: Scunthorpe boss Wilcox

"I thought the introduction of Michael Collins in there made a difference and got us playing a little bit more.

"I'm disappointed not to have scored more goals, we created some chances, and you know that at 1-0, even 2-0 it can be difficult to see out games.

"We're joint top going into the New Year and I don't think you can ask for much more."

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

  • 1Clarke
  • 13Hunt
  • 3Newey
  • 14Hall
  • 19Mullins
  • 6Wright
  • 15Williams
  • 17RoseSubstituted forRuffelsat 65'minutesSubstituted forDaviesat 90+1'minutes
  • 9Constable
  • 10SmalleyBooked at 40mins
  • 7RiggSubstituted forO'Dowdaat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Raynes
  • 18Davies
  • 20Marsh
  • 21Crocombe
  • 30Long
  • 35O'Dowda
  • 37Ruffels

Scunthorpe

  • 1SlocombeBooked at 83mins
  • 2Ribeiro
  • 18Nolan
  • 24Syers
  • 5Mirfin
  • 6Canavan
  • 14Hawkridge
  • 4McAllister
  • 16AdelakunSubstituted forCollinsat 45'minutes
  • 8Burton
  • 30Williams

Substitutes

  • 7Sparrow
  • 9Iwelumo
  • 10Esajas
  • 13Severn
  • 15Waterfall
  • 19Collins
  • 23Wootton
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
6,009

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamScunthorpe
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Oxford United 0, Scunthorpe United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Oxford United 0, Scunthorpe United 2.

Foul by James Constable (Oxford United).

James Severn (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Scott Davies replaces Josh Ruffles because of an injury.

Foul by Tom Newey (Oxford United).

Christian Ribeiro (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Marcus Williams.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Williams (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Callum O'Dowda (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Asa Hall (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Sam Slocombe.

Penalty saved! Dean Smalley (Oxford United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Sam Slocombe (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty Oxford United. James Constable draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Sam Slocombe (Scunthorpe United) after a foul in the penalty area.

David Hunt (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United).

Foul by James Constable (Oxford United).

David Mirfin (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Dean Smalley (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Sean McAllister.

Goal!

Goal! Oxford United 0, Scunthorpe United 2. David Syers (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. David Syers (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Asa Hall (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United).

Josh Ruffles (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United).

Foul by John Mullins (Oxford United).

Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Josh Ruffles replaces Danny Rose.

Attempt missed. Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.

Attempt saved. Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Asa Hall (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Dean Smalley (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Niall Canavan (Scunthorpe United).

Attempt missed. Christian Ribeiro (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Callum O'Dowda replaces Sean Rigg.

Attempt missed. David Mirfin (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield23118433191441
2Scunthorpe2311843324941
3Burton2312562722541
4Rochdale2312473528740
5Oxford Utd23108534211338
6Southend2311572820838
7Newport2210753022837
8Fleetwood2211293428635
9Morecambe2410592932-335
10Cheltenham248973133-233
11Exeter239593031-132
12Dag & Red238783028231
13Hartlepool238782725231
14Plymouth238692025-530
15Wimbledon227782426-228
16Wycombe227692929027
17Portsmouth236892836-826
18Accrington2367102531-625
19Mansfield2367102533-825
20Bury235992730-324
21Bristol Rovers2358102025-523
22York2341092631-522
23Torquay2357112437-1322
24Northampton2347121730-1319
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you