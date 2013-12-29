Match ends, Oxford United 0, Scunthorpe United 2.
Oxford United 0-2 Scunthorpe United
-
- From the section Football
Deon Burton scored his fourth goal in four games as Scunthorpe won at Oxford to move up to second in League Two.
The 37-year-old headed in Marcus Williams' cross, but later had a penalty saved by Ryan Clarke after Deane Smalley handled in the box.
Oxford, beaten at home by Plymouth on Boxing Day, fell further behind when David Syers fired the second.
And their best chance went begging when Sam Slocombe upended James Constable, but saved Smalley's spot-kick.
Slocombe was perhaps fortunate to only receive a yellow card for the initial foul, but dived to his left to keep out Smalley's shot.
The victory, Scunthorpe's fifth of the season away from home in the league, extended their unbeaten run to seven games and was achieved despite the absence of suspended top scorer Sam Winnall.
It put them level on points with leaders Chesterfield, who stayed top because of their superior goal difference, while Oxford dropped from second to fifth, with manager Chris Wilder facing a job to lift his side for the New Year's Day fixture at Newport County.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Scunthorpe United manager Russ Wilcox talking to BBC Radio Humberside:
"We weren't at our best in the first half - that's a certainty. Our passing at times was really disappointing but I want to focus on the second half.
"I thought the introduction of Michael Collins in there made a difference and got us playing a little bit more.
"I'm disappointed not to have scored more goals, we created some chances, and you know that at 1-0, even 2-0 it can be difficult to see out games.
"We're joint top going into the New Year and I don't think you can ask for much more."
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
- 1Clarke
- 13Hunt
- 3Newey
- 14Hall
- 19Mullins
- 6Wright
- 15Williams
- 17RoseSubstituted forRuffelsat 65'minutesSubstituted forDaviesat 90+1'minutes
- 9Constable
- 10SmalleyBooked at 40mins
- 7RiggSubstituted forO'Dowdaat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Raynes
- 18Davies
- 20Marsh
- 21Crocombe
- 30Long
- 35O'Dowda
- 37Ruffels
Scunthorpe
- 1SlocombeBooked at 83mins
- 2Ribeiro
- 18Nolan
- 24Syers
- 5Mirfin
- 6Canavan
- 14Hawkridge
- 4McAllister
- 16AdelakunSubstituted forCollinsat 45'minutes
- 8Burton
- 30Williams
Substitutes
- 7Sparrow
- 9Iwelumo
- 10Esajas
- 13Severn
- 15Waterfall
- 19Collins
- 23Wootton
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 6,009
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Oxford United 0, Scunthorpe United 2.
Foul by James Constable (Oxford United).
James Severn (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Scott Davies replaces Josh Ruffles because of an injury.
Foul by Tom Newey (Oxford United).
Christian Ribeiro (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Marcus Williams.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Williams (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Callum O'Dowda (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Asa Hall (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Sam Slocombe.
Penalty saved! Dean Smalley (Oxford United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Sam Slocombe (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty Oxford United. James Constable draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Sam Slocombe (Scunthorpe United) after a foul in the penalty area.
David Hunt (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United).
Foul by James Constable (Oxford United).
David Mirfin (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Dean Smalley (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Sean McAllister.
Goal!
Goal! Oxford United 0, Scunthorpe United 2. David Syers (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. David Syers (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Asa Hall (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United).
Josh Ruffles (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United).
Foul by John Mullins (Oxford United).
Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Josh Ruffles replaces Danny Rose.
Attempt missed. Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.
Attempt saved. Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Asa Hall (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Dean Smalley (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Niall Canavan (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt missed. Christian Ribeiro (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Callum O'Dowda replaces Sean Rigg.
Attempt missed. David Mirfin (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.