Leicester City 5-3 Bolton Wanderers

Leicester head into 2014 top of the Championship after beating Bolton.

Danny Drinkwater scored the Foxes' opener from 20-yards before Bolton scored twice in five minutes through Andre Moritz and Jermaine Beckford.

Anthony Knockaert made it 2-2 with a header but Bolton regained the lead when Moritz drove in his second.

The first half ended 3-3 when Tim Ream found his own net before strikes from Lloyd Dyer and Gary-Taylor Fletcher secured the points for Leicester.

The home side struck first in the fifth minute when Drinkwater pounced on a poor clearance to crash a 20-yard shot into the far corner.

Moritz poked in from Chung-Yong Lee's low cross into the area to equalise and former Leicester player Beckford shot Bolton into the lead when he fired in a left-foot shot beyond the diving Kasper Schmeichel - his seventh goal of the season.

But in a see-saw opening half, the Foxes hit back when Knockaert headed in at the far post after he was picked out by Dyer's cross.

Incredibly, Bolton took the lead again two minutes later. The City defence were once more guilty of not closing down and this time Moritz punished them with a fierce low shot into the bottom corner.

But Leicester capped a remarkable half with an equaliser four minutes before the break, when Paul Konchesky's shot went in off the unlucky Ream.

The Foxes also missed a penalty with the score at 3-3 when Andy Lonergan saved from David Nugent after Jamie Vardy had been fouled by the keeper.

However, Lonergan had little chance of saving Dyer's strike a minute later - a powerful angled finish after a brilliant run down the left.

And in the 89th-minute substitute Taylor-Fletcher made sure of the victory with a neat finish after a flick on by Andy King.

Leicester boss Nigel Pearson:

"I have to admit that the first-half was a bit frustrating in the sense that, playing as well as we did, to concede three goals was a bit of a shock for us.

"But Bolton were clinical. They didn't create too many chances but the ones they did they really punished us. So you have got to give them a lot of credit for that.

"For the first 20 minutes we were outstanding and I suppose it shows you what football is all about. You have got to take advantage when you are on top.

"What pleased me most about the whole game was the fact that our players never lost the belief that they could win. To miss a penalty at 3-3 it could have gone a different way. We showed a lot of strength today in terms of mental approach but we also showed we have got a good side here."

Bolton boss Dougie Freedman:

"We set our stall out to score goals. We knew what they were like attack-wise so we felt we had to score goals and we set the team up that way.

"The plan was working in the first half and I felt it was an end-to-end game.

"That's the only way you can play against Leicester and we scored three fantastic goals. I was a bit disappointed in the manner of their goals because I think they were a little bit soft.

"But they are a million miles away the best team in this division so to defend against them for 90 minutes is very difficult."