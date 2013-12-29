Match ends, Leicester City 5, Bolton Wanderers 3.
Leicester City 5-3 Bolton Wanderers
Leicester head into 2014 top of the Championship after beating Bolton.
Danny Drinkwater scored the Foxes' opener from 20-yards before Bolton scored twice in five minutes through Andre Moritz and Jermaine Beckford.
Anthony Knockaert made it 2-2 with a header but Bolton regained the lead when Moritz drove in his second.
The first half ended 3-3 when Tim Ream found his own net before strikes from Lloyd Dyer and Gary-Taylor Fletcher secured the points for Leicester.
The home side struck first in the fifth minute when Drinkwater pounced on a poor clearance to crash a 20-yard shot into the far corner.
Moritz poked in from Chung-Yong Lee's low cross into the area to equalise and former Leicester player Beckford shot Bolton into the lead when he fired in a left-foot shot beyond the diving Kasper Schmeichel - his seventh goal of the season.
But in a see-saw opening half, the Foxes hit back when Knockaert headed in at the far post after he was picked out by Dyer's cross.
Incredibly, Bolton took the lead again two minutes later. The City defence were once more guilty of not closing down and this time Moritz punished them with a fierce low shot into the bottom corner.
But Leicester capped a remarkable half with an equaliser four minutes before the break, when Paul Konchesky's shot went in off the unlucky Ream.
The Foxes also missed a penalty with the score at 3-3 when Andy Lonergan saved from David Nugent after Jamie Vardy had been fouled by the keeper.
However, Lonergan had little chance of saving Dyer's strike a minute later - a powerful angled finish after a brilliant run down the left.
And in the 89th-minute substitute Taylor-Fletcher made sure of the victory with a neat finish after a flick on by Andy King.
Leicester boss Nigel Pearson:
"I have to admit that the first-half was a bit frustrating in the sense that, playing as well as we did, to concede three goals was a bit of a shock for us.
"But Bolton were clinical. They didn't create too many chances but the ones they did they really punished us. So you have got to give them a lot of credit for that.
"For the first 20 minutes we were outstanding and I suppose it shows you what football is all about. You have got to take advantage when you are on top.
"What pleased me most about the whole game was the fact that our players never lost the belief that they could win. To miss a penalty at 3-3 it could have gone a different way. We showed a lot of strength today in terms of mental approach but we also showed we have got a good side here."
Bolton boss Dougie Freedman:
"We set our stall out to score goals. We knew what they were like attack-wise so we felt we had to score goals and we set the team up that way.
"The plan was working in the first half and I felt it was an end-to-end game.
"That's the only way you can play against Leicester and we scored three fantastic goals. I was a bit disappointed in the manner of their goals because I think they were a little bit soft.
"But they are a million miles away the best team in this division so to defend against them for 90 minutes is very difficult."
Line-ups
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 2de LaetBooked at 43mins
- 3Konchesky
- 8James
- 5Morgan
- 18Moore
- 24KnockaertSubstituted forHammondat 86'minutes
- 4Drinkwater
- 9VardyBooked at 60minsSubstituted forKingat 86'minutes
- 35NugentSubstituted forTaylor-Fletcherat 77'minutes
- 11Dyer
Substitutes
- 7Hammond
- 10King
- 14Waghorn
- 22Taylor-Fletcher
- 23Miquel
- 25Logan
- 27Wasilewski
Bolton
- 24Lonergan
- 15BaptisteBooked at 33mins
- 5Ream
- 44KamaraSubstituted forMasonat 79'minutes
- 12KnightBooked at 60mins
- 4Mills
- 11HallSubstituted forPratleyat 45'minutes
- 6Spearing
- 10Beckford
- 14MoritzSubstituted forDaviesat 67'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 27Lee
Substitutes
- 7Eagles
- 9Ngog
- 16Davies
- 21Pratley
- 26Mason
- 33White
- 37Lee-Barrett
- Referee:
- Mike Russell
- Attendance:
- 26,614
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 5, Bolton Wanderers 3.
Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tim Ream (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Mark Davies (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jay Spearing.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 5, Bolton Wanderers 3. Gary Taylor-Fletcher (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andy King with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Dean Hammond replaces Anthony Knockaert.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Andy King replaces Jamie Vardy.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Alex Baptiste.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.
Attempt blocked. Gary Taylor-Fletcher (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Konchesky.
Attempt blocked. Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Baptiste with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Joe Mason replaces Medo.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Liam Moore.
Attempt blocked. Alex Baptiste (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Darren Pratley.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Gary Taylor-Fletcher replaces David Nugent.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 4, Bolton Wanderers 3. Lloyd Dyer (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.
Penalty saved! David Nugent (Leicester City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Mark Davies (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty Leicester City. Jamie Vardy draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Andy Lonergan (Bolton Wanderers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.
Attempt saved. Mark Davies (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Darren Pratley.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Mark Davies replaces André Moritz.
Attempt missed. Liam Moore (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Anthony Knockaert (Leicester City) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers).
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Darren Pratley tries a through ball, but Jermaine Beckford is caught offside.
Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
Zat Knight (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Zat Knight (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Liam Moore (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jermaine Beckford (Bolton Wanderers).
Ritchie de Laet (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jermaine Beckford (Bolton Wanderers).
Ritchie de Laet (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt blocked. Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.