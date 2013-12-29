Bournemouth 1-1 Ipswich Town

Brett Pitman rescued a point for Bournemouth as they held in-form Ipswich to a draw.

Daryl Murphy converted a Frank Nouble cross to give Ipswich the lead, before Pitman fired into the roof of the net after latching onto a rebound.

Ryan Fraser had two early chances for the Cherries, while Dean Gerken saved well from Eunan O'Kane and Lewis Grabban.

Pitman sent a late header wide as Gerken also denied Andrew Surman.

The result ensures Mick McCarthy's men are now unbeaten in seven and have not lost away from Portman Road since early September, putting them in a play-off spot.

Bournemouth sprung into life after 10 minutes and should have gone ahead through Fraser.

A 17-year wait This was the first competitive meeting between the two sides since a two-legged League Cup tie in 1996-97, which Ipswich won 5-1 on aggregate

Grabban squared for Fraser after good work from Josh McQuoid but the Scottish winger saw his goal-bound drive brilliantly diverted wide by Luke Chambers.

Fraser then sped on to a calamitous back pass from Ipswich left-back Aaron Cresswell but blazed his shot over the bar.

Two minutes later, Gerken had to be alert to tip over a dipping O'Kane effort.

Gerken's best save of the afternoon was a brave stop from Bournemouth top scorer Grabban, who had found space in the box after a good pass from Surman.

Ipswich, who named an unchanged side for the fifth successive match, pushed forward towards the end of the half but a deflected Luke Hyam effort was as close as they got.

Hyam got on the end of a Murphy cross straight after the break and would have scored but for a vital interception from Elliott Ward.

After Murphy turned home a teasing Frank Nouble cross, Bournemouth pushed forward and Fraser continued his duel with Gerken but came off second best once again after 65 minutes.

Pitman's fifth of the campaign, which came after Gerken saved brilliantly from Surman's long-range effort, lifted Bournemouth and the match could have gone either way.

Gerken stayed strong until the end, though, keeping out further drives from Surman and watching a Grabban header fly over the bar in injury time.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe:

"I felt we deserved three points and are disappointed we couldn't force a second goal.

"Credit to Ipswich for their defending but we are frustrated.

"Our performance was a really high level and I can't fault the players in any way. They are in really good form but we had great chances but didn't take them and at this level you need to take your opportunities."

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy told BBC Radio Suffolk:

"Four points from two away games, I'd have been delighted with whoever we'd played, but we've just played a really good team.

"I thought there were spells in the game that they dominated and there were spells where we had it and the momentum was gained by both of us.

"It was a really good defensive performance in the end.

"[Talking about promotion] I never get wrapped up in all that nonsense. Let's just try and be as good as we possibly can and then be realistic as to what we can achieve. We're on a good run and let's hope we can keep it going."