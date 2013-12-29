Match ends, Charlton Athletic 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Charlton Athletic 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday
-
Sheffield Wednesday remain in the relegation zone after drawing at fellow Championship strugglers Charlton.
Dale Stephens gave the Addicks the lead soon after the break from Lawrie Wilson's through-ball.
Connor Wickham equalised from close range after good work from Chris Maguire and Kieran Lee, although there was a suspicion of offside.
Simon Church had a chance to win it for Charlton late on but he fired over from 18 yards out.
It is a busy time off the pitch for both clubs. On Saturday, it was announced Belgian businessman Roland Duchatelet is in negotiations with Charlton about a takeover of the club, while Wednesday are still looking for a manager almost a month after sacking Dave Jones.
Owls caretaker Stuart Gray, who had won two of his five games prior to kick-off, started with Maguire and Wickham up front and the latter was lively, forcing three saves from Ben Alnwick early on.
Owls centre-back Roger Johnson went even closer when his volley looped onto the crossbar.
After the break Yann Kermorgant had a chance for the Addicks and moments later they had the lead when Wilson fed Stephens to fire past Chris Kirkland.
That lead lasted 12 minutes as Wickham scored from inches despite claims for offside from the Addicks.
The striker, on loan from Sunderland, had chances to win it, heading over from a corner and firing wide after being set up by Lee.
Atdhe Nuhiu wanted a penalty for Wednesday after going down in the box but referee Fred Graham did not award it and they almost lost it at the end but Church fired over.
Charlton manager Chris Powell on more funds if Belgian businessman Roland Duchatelet completes the takeover of the club:
"The club are looking to push it over the line.
"Once it all goes through, if it does then, a new pitch will be the third thing I will ask about.
"The first will be tie up these players who have six months on their contracts. I want to find out about the players' future - they deserve that.
"Then it will be about my staff and myself and also about the club because the fans need to know where we are going. Ultimately it is the fans' club but we need investment."
Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Stuart Gray:
"We adapted better to the conditions and dominated from start to finish.
"We became a charity club by giving away a goal. But in fairness to the players they stuck at it and got the equaliser.
"I'm disappointed we only got one point because we deserved three.
"We had decided to flood the midfield, which we did - and it worked."
Charlton
- 12Alnwick
- 23Wilson
- 3EvinaBooked at 87mins
- 24Cousins
- 5Morrison
- 15Wood
- 32StewartSubstituted forDerviteat 73'minutes
- 8Stephens
- 9Church
- 18Kermorgant
- 4JacksonSubstituted forGreenat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Hughes
- 6Dervite
- 7Green
- 10Sordell
- 30Pope
- 31Lennon
- 35Pigott
Sheff Wed
- 1Kirkland
- 22PalmerBooked at 62mins
- 3Johnson
- 6Semedo
- 8Johnson
- 36Loovens
- 20Lee
- 27McPhailBooked at 25minsSubstituted forMaghomaat 55'minutes
- 29Wickham
- 18Maguire
- 17HelanSubstituted forNuhiuat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Maghoma
- 11Johnson
- 16McCabe
- 19Mattock
- 26Martinez
- 32Llera
- 34Nuhiu
- Referee:
- Fred Graham
- Attendance:
- 16,377
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Booking
Danny Green (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Reda Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Green (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt missed. Simon Church (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Simon Church.
Offside, Charlton Athletic. Yann Kermorgant tries a through ball, but Simon Church is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Chris Maguire (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jacques Maghoma with a cross.
Booking
Cedric Evina (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris Maguire (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cedric Evina (Charlton Athletic).
Josè Semedo (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Green (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt missed. Dale Stephens (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Jacques Maghoma.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Glenn Loovens.
Attempt blocked. Simon Church (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Danny Green.
Attempt saved. Roger Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Maguire with a cross.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Michael Morrison.
Attempt blocked. Chris Maguire (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Wickham.
Attempt missed. Kieran Lee (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josè Semedo.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Cousins (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Reda Johnson.
Foul by Roger Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday).
Danny Green (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Danny Green replaces Johnnie Jackson.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Dorian Dervite replaces Cameron Stewart.
Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jacques Maghoma with a cross.
Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Sheffield Wednesday) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Liam Palmer with a cross.
Foul by Jacques Maghoma (Sheffield Wednesday).
Lawrie Wilson (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Connor Wickham.
Josè Semedo (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simon Church (Charlton Athletic).
Booking
Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Simon Church (Charlton Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cedric Evina with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Charlton Athletic 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Connor Wickham (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Atdhe Nuhiu replaces Jeremy Helan.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Jacques Maghoma replaces Stephen McPhail.