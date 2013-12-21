Saturday's Scottish Gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Dave King, who previously ploughed £20m into Rangers, has revealed he is prepared to reinvest in the club following the recent AGM. (Sun)

Speculation suggests Georgios Samaras and Joe Ledley may leave Celtic in January

Defiant Cardiff City manager Malky Mackay, under pressure to resign by owner Vincent Tan, has broken his silence to warn people never to doubt his professionalism. (Sun)

Former Rangers striker Nikica Jelavic will be allowed to leave Everton in January in order to keep his World Cup dreams alive with Croatia. (Various)

Celtic will sell Georgios Samaras and Joe Ledley next month rather than lose them for nothing when their contracts expire in the summer. (Express)

Hibs midfielder Liam Craig aims to end his eight-game scoring drought - even if it means shooting down former club St Johnstone at Easter Road. (Various)

Rangers chairman David Somers insists the majority of the club's fans trust the Ibrox board. (Record)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has queried whether Georgios Samaras and Joe Ledley would be able to join bigger clubs, should they decide to leave Celtic Park.

Full story: Record

Brad McKay believes he's Hearts' version of Stoke City striker Peter Crouch and is confident of gunning down Celtic later today. (Various)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has tipped John Hughes to shine at Premiership rivals Inverness CT this season. (Record)