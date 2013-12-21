BBC Sport - Football Focus: John Hartson enjoys Top Gun serenade

Hartson amused by Top Gun serenade

John Hartson is serenaded by a soldier during Football Focus's trip to Afghanistan.

Focus has previously recorded Christmas messages from their studios for the British armed forces around the world, but this Christmas the show travelled out to the largest UK military base in Afghanistan - Camp Bastion.

You can hear more from Afghanistan on BBC Radio 5 Live on 25 December at 5pm, on 'Christmas In Camp Bastion'.

