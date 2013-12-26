Match ends, St Mirren 4, Dundee United 1.
St Mirren 4-1 Dundee United
-
- From the section Football
St Mirren ended their own four-game winless league run while at the same time inflicting United's first defeat in seven games.
Danny Lennon's side went two goals up through Steven Thompson and John McGinn, but Nadir Ciftci reduced the deficit before the break.
United looked likely to equalise until Keith Watson was shown a red card for a bad foul on Sean Kelly.
Jason Naismith scored St Mirren's third and Thompson added another late on.
It was a highly entertaining and evenly-contested game for the most part, with St Mirren snapping into tackles to avoid United's talented young players settling into the game.
But St Mirren are not lacking talented players of their own and though Naismith just missed the target with a low drive, it wasn't long before they did have the lead.
Conor Newton knocked a cross from the left down to Thompson, who killed the ball before spinning to fire it low into Radoslaw Cierzniak's bottom left-hand corner.
And though United pressed for an equaliser, with Stuart Armstrong failing to convert from close range, it was St Mirren who scored again when McGinn pounced on Gavin Gunning's slip to tuck the ball past the goalkeeper.
The two-goal advantage did not hold for long though, as Ciftci latched onto a beautifully judged pass by Ryan Gauld to score, despite the combined efforts of Marian Kello, Darren McGregor and Marc McAusland.
St Mirren's captain Jim Goodwin was taken off just before half time, much to his displeasure, though as he'd been booked it looked to be a precautionary move by Danny Lennon.
It looked like it might backfire as United pressed for an equaliser, Kello brilliantly denying John Rankin, who fired in from distance, and Gary Mackay-Steven who tried to lob the keeper.
Then came Watson's dismissal and Naismith's goal within minutes of each other, the fullback nipping in at the back post to slide the ball past Cierzniak.
And with the heat taken out of the game, Thompson added a late fourth with a late drive past the keeper to seal a remarkable victory.
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 28Kello
- 22Naismith
- 18KellySubstituted forHarkinsat 85'minutes
- 6GoodwinBooked at 16minsSubstituted forvan Zantenat 43'minutes
- 14McAusland
- 4McGregor
- 24NewtonBooked at 30mins
- 11McLeanSubstituted forGraingerat 45'minutes
- 9ThompsonBooked at 76mins
- 10McGowan
- 7McGinnBooked at 55mins
Substitutes
- 2van Zanten
- 5Mair
- 8Harkins
- 17Reilly
- 26Brady
- 27Grainger
- 30Dilo
Dundee Utd
- 1Cierzniak
- 12WatsonBooked at 70mins
- 26Robertson
- 8Rankin
- 20Souttar
- 5GunningBooked at 80mins
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 6Paton
- 21Ciftci
- 19GauldSubstituted forGoodwillieat 65'minutes
- 10ArmstrongSubstituted forGrahamat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dillon
- 7Goodwillie
- 9Graham
- 17Erskine
- 18Dow
- 25McCallum
- 27Gomis
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 4,780
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away15
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, St Mirren 4, Dundee United 1.
Corner, St Mirren. Conceded by Gavin Gunning.
Corner, St Mirren. Conceded by John Souttar.
Attempt missed. Steven Thompson (St Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Goal!
Goal! St Mirren 4, Dundee United 1. Steven Thompson (St Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Grainger.
Attempt missed. Andrew Robertson (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by David van Zanten.
Substitution
Substitution, St Mirren. Gary Harkins replaces Sean Kelly.
Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Marián Kello.
Attempt saved. John Rankin (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Paul McGowan.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Darren McGregor.
Booking
Gavin Gunning (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Gavin Gunning (Dundee United).
John McGinn (St Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, St Mirren. Conceded by John Rankin.
Booking
Steven Thompson (St Mirren) is shown the yellow card.
(Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Steven Thompson (St Mirren).
Foul by Gavin Gunning (Dundee United).
Paul McGowan (St Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nadir Ciftci (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Goal!
Goal! St Mirren 3, Dundee United 1. Jason Naismith (St Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
Keith Watson (Dundee United) is shown the red card for a bad foul.
Dangerous play by Keith Watson (Dundee United).
Sean Kelly (St Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Marián Kello.
Attempt saved. Nadir Ciftci (Dundee United) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Marc McAusland.
Attempt missed. Steven Thompson (St Mirren) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Brian Graham replaces Stuart Armstrong.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. David Goodwillie replaces Ryan Gauld.
Corner, St Mirren. Conceded by John Rankin.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by John McGinn.
Foul by Daniel Grainger (St Mirren).
Gary Mackay-Steven (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
John McGinn (St Mirren) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by John McGinn (St Mirren).