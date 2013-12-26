Burton Albion 1-0 Northampton Town

Ian Sharps scored his first goal for Burton as the Brewers beat League Two strugglers Northampton.

With the hosts dominating most of the match, Ben Tozer had the Cobblers' best chance, firing straight at Dean Lyness.

Billy Kee went close for Burton with two headers before firing wide on two occasions after the break while Jimmy Phillips, Adam McGurk and Robbie Weir also went close.

With five minutes left, Sharps headed the winner from Matty Palmer's corner.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Burton boss Gary Rowett told BBC Radio Derby:

Media playback is not supported on this device Post-match: Burton boss Gary Rowett

"We knew that they'd have a little bounce back for the manager and I think they really played for [caretaker] Andy [King] today, which I think bodes well for them for the future.

"It's ironic really, because I think my first game as caretaker manager was against Northampton and we actually lost that one 1-0 late on.

"To win it 1-0 is a nice way to do it and I think that's about eight or nine games we've won 1-0 now."