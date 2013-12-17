Bayern Munich through to Fifa Club World Cup final with 3-0 win

From the section

Bayern Munich secured their place in the Fifa Club World Cup final with a comfortable 3-0 win over Asian champions Guangzhou Evergrande.

Franck Ribery opened the scoring in the 40th minute when he drilled in low past keeper Zeng Cheng.

Croat Mario Mandzukic made it 2-0 just before half-time, heading in Thiago Alcantara's cross.

And two minutes after the break, Mario Gotze scored Bayern's third with a deflected, looping shot.

Gotze, Ribery and Xherdan Shaqiri all hit the woodwork for the Champions League winners.

Bayern will play either South American champions Atletico Mineiro or Moroccan champions Raja Casablanca, who meet on Wednesday, in Saturday's final.