Brendan Rodgers: Liverpool boss praises 'complete' performance

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says his side's 5-0 thrashing of Tottenham at White Hart Lane was the "most complete performance" of his reign.

Rodgers took charge in June 2012 and the Reds are now second in the Premier League, two points behind Arsenal.

"It was a masterclass, a display of exhilarating football. Liverpool were speedy and purposeful as a team with brilliant individual touches. They have produced a superb away performance. They started at such a fast pace, Raheem Sterling put Tottenham on the back foot and Luis Suarez tormented them all afternoon."

"It was a brilliant all-round performance," said Rodgers.

"We got five goals and arguably we could have had seven or eight. That's the beauty of this team, we have got goals in it."

Luis Suarez scored twice, while Jordan Henderson, Jon Flanagan and Raheem Sterling completed the rout.

Tottenham failed to register a single shot on target in Liverpool's third win in eight away matches in the Premier League this season.

Rodgers said his players showed a "lovely arrogance" at White Hart Lane, adding: "The players worked tirelessly.

"How we pressed the game was very good and tactically we were excellent. The level of our football was superb."

Liverpool's Premier League record under Brendan Rodgers Played: 54 Won: 26 Drawn: 16 Lost: 12

Liverpool were without captain Steven Gerrard and striker Daniel Sturridge through injury, but the likes of Henderson, Sterling and Joe Allen impressed and Rodgers praised the way his side coped in their absence.

"We spoke before the game about the fact we are missing outstanding players," said Rodgers.

"Winning teams support each other and work for each other. We've shown that it's the team that is the most important thing for us.

"If we can stay clear of injuries and just continue to improve our football and what we are trying to do, then let's see where it takes us."