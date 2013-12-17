BBC Sport - Football Focus Forum: Capital One Cup quarter-finals preview

Can Leicester shock Man City?

Dan Walker is joined by pundits Dion Dublin, Robbie Savage and Mark Lawrenson to look ahead to the week's League Cup quarter-finals.

On Tuesday, Championship side Leicester host Manchester City and Chelsea travel to Sunderland, while on Wednesday Manchester United visit Stoke and Tottenham are at home to West Ham.

Savage says the competition is "massive" for Manchester United as manager David Moyes aims to win his first trophy with the club.

This week's Focus Forum was recorded before Tottenham confirmed the sacking of Andre Villas-Boas.

