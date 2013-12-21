Raith Rovers 3-3 Cowdenbeath

From the section

Kane Hemmings scored a late equaliser against Raith Rovers to take Cowdenbeath six points clear of Championship bottom side Morton.

Greg Stewart fired Cowden ahead but Douglas Hall headed Raith level.

Calum Elliot put the hosts ahead for the first time but Hemmings levelled with a penalty after Kyle Miller had been fouled.

Callum Booth also scored from the spot after Hemmings fouled Elliot but the striker made amends in stoppage time.