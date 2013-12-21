Scottish Championship
Raith Rovers3Cowdenbeath3

Raith Rovers 3-3 Cowdenbeath

Kane Hemmings scored a late equaliser against Raith Rovers to take Cowdenbeath six points clear of Championship bottom side Morton.

Greg Stewart fired Cowden ahead but Douglas Hall headed Raith level.

Calum Elliot put the hosts ahead for the first time but Hemmings levelled with a penalty after Kyle Miller had been fouled.

Callum Booth also scored from the spot after Hemmings fouled Elliot but the striker made amends in stoppage time.

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 17LaidlawBooked at 74mins
  • 2Thomson
  • 3Booth
  • 6Fox
  • 16EllisSubstituted forMcCannat 63'minutes
  • 5Hill
  • 12Callachan
  • 8Moon
  • 9SpenceSubstituted forSmithat 50'minutes
  • 10ElliotBooked at 42mins
  • 21Vaughan

Substitutes

  • 15Smith
  • 19McCann
  • 20Stewart
  • 22Watson
  • 23Matthews
  • 26Bates

Cowdenbeath

  • 17Adam
  • 2CowanSubstituted forMortonat 69'minutes
  • 3Adamson
  • 18Milne
  • 4O'BrienBooked at 82mins
  • 5Armstrong
  • 14Brett
  • 22RobertsonSubstituted forStevensonat 61'minutes
  • 9StewartSubstituted forRussellat 81'minutes
  • 20Miller
  • 21Hemmings

Substitutes

  • 1Flynn
  • 8Stevenson
  • 10Russell
  • 11Morton
  • 12Anthony
  • 16Lynas
  • 19Pyper
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
1,597

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Raith Rovers 3, Cowdenbeath 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 3, Cowdenbeath 3.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Grant Adam.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Calum Elliot.

Attempt missed. Calum Elliot (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Cowdenbeath 3. Kane Hemmings (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Stevenson with a cross.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Kenny Adamson.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Lewis Milne.

Calum Elliot (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Jordan Morton (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Cowdenbeath 2. Callum Booth (Raith Rovers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Booking

Thomas O'Brien (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty Raith Rovers. Dougie Hill draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Thomas O'Brien (Cowdenbeath) after a foul in the penalty area.

Calum Elliot (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kane Hemmings (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Andrew Russell replaces Greg Stewart.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Raith Rovers).

Greg Stewart (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Dougie Hill (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Greg Stewart (Cowdenbeath).

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Cowdenbeath 2. Kane Hemmings (Cowdenbeath) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Ross Laidlaw (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty conceded by Ross Laidlaw (Raith Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Cowdenbeath. Kyle Miller draws a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers).

Jamie Stevenson (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Jordan Morton replaces David Cowan.

Attempt missed. Calum Elliot (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Dougie Hill.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Lewis Vaughan.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Kevin McCann replaces Laurie Ellis.

Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dean Brett (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers).

Lewis Milne (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee17103430161433
2Hamilton179442213931
3Raith Rovers178542723429
4Falkirk1684429151428
5Alloa178361916327
6Livingston176472932-322
7Dumbarton176382430-621
8Queen of Sth165472221119
9Cowdenbeath1743102438-1415
10Morton1723121537-229
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired