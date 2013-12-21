Match ends, Raith Rovers 3, Cowdenbeath 3.
Raith Rovers 3-3 Cowdenbeath
-
- From the section Football
Kane Hemmings scored a late equaliser against Raith Rovers to take Cowdenbeath six points clear of Championship bottom side Morton.
Greg Stewart fired Cowden ahead but Douglas Hall headed Raith level.
Calum Elliot put the hosts ahead for the first time but Hemmings levelled with a penalty after Kyle Miller had been fouled.
Callum Booth also scored from the spot after Hemmings fouled Elliot but the striker made amends in stoppage time.
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 17LaidlawBooked at 74mins
- 2Thomson
- 3Booth
- 6Fox
- 16EllisSubstituted forMcCannat 63'minutes
- 5Hill
- 12Callachan
- 8Moon
- 9SpenceSubstituted forSmithat 50'minutes
- 10ElliotBooked at 42mins
- 21Vaughan
Substitutes
- 15Smith
- 19McCann
- 20Stewart
- 22Watson
- 23Matthews
- 26Bates
Cowdenbeath
- 17Adam
- 2CowanSubstituted forMortonat 69'minutes
- 3Adamson
- 18Milne
- 4O'BrienBooked at 82mins
- 5Armstrong
- 14Brett
- 22RobertsonSubstituted forStevensonat 61'minutes
- 9StewartSubstituted forRussellat 81'minutes
- 20Miller
- 21Hemmings
Substitutes
- 1Flynn
- 8Stevenson
- 10Russell
- 11Morton
- 12Anthony
- 16Lynas
- 19Pyper
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 1,597
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 3, Cowdenbeath 3.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Grant Adam.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Calum Elliot.
Attempt missed. Calum Elliot (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Cowdenbeath 3. Kane Hemmings (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Stevenson with a cross.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Kenny Adamson.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Lewis Milne.
Calum Elliot (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Jordan Morton (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Cowdenbeath 2. Callum Booth (Raith Rovers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Booking
Thomas O'Brien (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty Raith Rovers. Dougie Hill draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Thomas O'Brien (Cowdenbeath) after a foul in the penalty area.
Calum Elliot (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kane Hemmings (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Andrew Russell replaces Greg Stewart.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Raith Rovers).
Greg Stewart (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dougie Hill (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Greg Stewart (Cowdenbeath).
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Cowdenbeath 2. Kane Hemmings (Cowdenbeath) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Ross Laidlaw (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Ross Laidlaw (Raith Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Cowdenbeath. Kyle Miller draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers).
Jamie Stevenson (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Jordan Morton replaces David Cowan.
Attempt missed. Calum Elliot (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Dougie Hill.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Lewis Vaughan.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Kevin McCann replaces Laurie Ellis.
Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dean Brett (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers).
Lewis Milne (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.