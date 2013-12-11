Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, FC Porto 0.
Atlético Madrid v FC Porto
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 1AranzubiaBooked at 27mins
- 17Manquillo
- 22InsúaBooked at 66mins
- 6Koke
- 23Miranda
- 12AlderweireldBooked at 54mins
- 16Torres MuñozSubstituted forTuranat 62'minutes
- 14Fernández Arenas
- 19Diego CostaSubstituted forVillaat 45'minutes
- 8García Escudero
- 7López ÁlvarezSubstituted forBaptistaoat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Godín
- 9Villa
- 10Turan
- 18Giménez
- 21Baptistao
- 27Hernández
- 45Gil Mohedano
FC Porto
- 1da Silva Arruda
- 2Danilo
- 26Lobo Silva
- 35DefourBooked at 37minsSubstituted forHerreraat 78'minutes
- 4Pereira Roque
- 22MangalaBooked at 78mins
- 8Soares PesqueiraBooked at 6minsSubstituted forPereira Carneiroat 45'minutes
- 25Reges
- 9MartinezBooked at 41mins
- 3GonzálezBooked at 31minsSubstituted forGhilasat 64'minutes
- 17Varela
Substitutes
- 10Quintero
- 11Ghilas
- 16Herrera
- 19Pereira Carneiro
- 21Ricardo Pereira
- 24Ribeiro de Freitas
- 30Otamendi
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, FC Porto 0.
Attempt missed. Danilo (FC Porto) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Raúl García.
Attempt blocked. Nabil Ghilas (FC Porto) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jackson Martinez.
Attempt blocked. Jackson Martinez (FC Porto) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Emiliano Insúa.
Foul by Alex Sandro (FC Porto).
Leo Baptistao (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Maicon (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Villa (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt missed. Eliaquim Mangala (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Danilo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Koke.
Attempt blocked. Silvestre Varela (FC Porto) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danilo.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Gabi tries a through ball, but Javier Manquillo is caught offside.
Hand ball by Héctor Herrera (FC Porto).
Foul by Alex Sandro (FC Porto).
Leo Baptistao (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Leo Baptistao replaces Adrián.
Foul by Jackson Martinez (FC Porto).
Daniel Aranzubia (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Silvestre Varela (FC Porto) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Porto. Héctor Herrera replaces Steven Defour.
Booking
Eliaquim Mangala (FC Porto) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Eliaquim Mangala (FC Porto).
Miranda (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Koke.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Gabi tries a through ball, but David Villa is caught offside.
Foul by Alex Sandro (FC Porto).
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Eliaquim Mangala (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arda Turan (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt saved. Raúl García (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jackson Martinez (FC Porto) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nabil Ghilas with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Javier Manquillo (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arda Turan.
Helton (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raúl García (Atlético de Madrid).
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Maicon.
Foul by Alex Sandro (FC Porto).
Javier Manquillo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.