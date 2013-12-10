BBC Sport - Eduardo hopeful Shakhtar Donetsk can surprise Manchester United
Eduardo confident of beating Man Utd
- From the section Football
Former Arsenal forward Eduardo says he believes Shakhtar Donetsk are capable of a "surprise" when they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
The Brazilian born Croatia international adds that he believes United will improve after Christmas and have recovered from poor starts to the season before.
The Red Devils have lost five league games this season and now sit ninth in the Premier League having taken only two points from their last four games.
Eduardo also says his old club Arsenal, who are top of the Premier League, can win this season's title.
