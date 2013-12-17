Match ends, Leicester City 1, Manchester City 3.
Leicester City 1-3 Manchester City
Edin Dzeko scored twice as Manchester City booked their place in the Capital One Cup semi-finals with an impressive display against Leicester.
Left-back Aleksandar Kolarov scored the visitors' opener with a fantastic 25-yard free-kick, before Dzeko headed in his first from James Milner's cross.
The Bosnian striker netted his side's third after the break when he side-footed in from another Milner ball.
Lloyd Dyer scored a late consolation when he drove in at the near post.
That strike, 13 minutes from time, was the only effort that troubled Joe Hart in the visitors' goal, as the players picked by Manuel Pellegrini performed at near-optimum level to quell any possibility of an upset.
Despite eight changes, they gave the third-placed Championship club little time to settle, with Kasper Schmeichel forced into an uncannily accurate impression of his father Peter just five minutes in, when he raced out and spread himself to thwart Jack Rodwell.
But two minutes later, the Dane was beaten by a powerful free-kick from Kolarov, who also scored against Leicester in the FA Cup almost three years ago.
Schmeichel then made another splendid stop to deny Dzeko from point-blank range following a scintillating move involving Kolarov and David Silva.
However, the Bosnia forward finally got the better of Leicester's number one when he judged Milner's deflected cross perfectly to head in at the far post.
The visitors did not relent after the break, with Schmeichel needing strong hands in the opening minutes to prevent Milner and Dzeko from scoring with fierce shots.
But, in the next attack, he was beaten by accuracy rather than power when Dzeko stroked in the third from Milner's pull-back.
The Premier League side, who have now won all five of their away matches in cup competitions this season, slackened off in the closing stages - and their hosts took advantage.
Winger Dyer, the Foxes' biggest attacking threat, was played in by full-back Paul Konchesky before smashing home off the legs of Vincent Kompany.
Nigel Pearson's side threw everything they had into the final minutes, but the visiting side saw the game out comfortably.
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini:
"We had a very good first half, and then we had the possession and dominated the game until they scored.
"It is an important competition, it is important to win every game you play in and to get to the final at Wembley would be wonderful for the supporters.
"I think the League Cup is different to normal because we could have Tottenham or Manchester United also in the semi-final so that would be beautiful for the fans."
Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson:
"They were probably too good for us. Looking at the first goal, it was a great strike, but the the second and third goals were disappointing from our perspective.
"When you play against sides as good as Man City you have to give yourself the best chance. We got punished for small mistakes."
Line-ups
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 27Wasilewski
- 3Konchesky
- 4Drinkwater
- 5Morgan
- 23Miquel
- 24KnockaertSubstituted forVardyat 45'minutes
- 10King
- 35NugentSubstituted forSchluppat 68'minutes
- 22Taylor-FletcherSubstituted forJamesat 45'minutes
- 11Dyer
Substitutes
- 2de Laet
- 7Hammond
- 8James
- 9Vardy
- 15Schlupp
- 18Moore
- 25Logan
Man City
- 1Hart
- 5ZabaletaSubstituted forBoyataat 12'minutesBooked at 34mins
- 13Kolarov
- 17Rodwell
- 4Kompany
- 6Lescott
- 15NavasBooked at 22mins
- 14García Fernández
- 10Dzeko
- 21SilvaSubstituted forNasriat 70'minutes
- 7Milner
Substitutes
- 8Nasri
- 9Negredo
- 25Fernandinho
- 26Demichelis
- 30Pantilimon
- 38Boyata
- Referee:
- Roger East
- Attendance:
- 31,319
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away10
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, Manchester City 3.
Attempt missed. Andy King (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paul Konchesky.
Offside, Leicester City. Paul Konchesky tries a through ball, but Lloyd Dyer is caught offside.
Attempt missed. James Milner (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Samir Nasri with a cross.
Foul by Jack Rodwell (Manchester City).
Andy King (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Joleon Lescott (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wes Morgan (Leicester City).
Foul by Joleon Lescott (Manchester City).
Jeffrey Schlupp (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
Foul by James Milner (Manchester City).
Wes Morgan (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Matthew James (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Javi García (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jeffrey Schlupp (Leicester City).
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 1, Manchester City 3. Lloyd Dyer (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Paul Konchesky.
Foul by Jesús Navas (Manchester City).
Lloyd Dyer (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Wes Morgan (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Matthew James with a cross.
Foul by Javi García (Manchester City).
Lloyd Dyer (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Paul Konchesky (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Samir Nasri replaces David Silva.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Jeffrey Schlupp replaces David Nugent.
Attempt saved. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Milner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Daniel Drinkwater.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Wes Morgan.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Vincent Kompany.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 0, Manchester City 3. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Milner.
Attempt saved. Andy King (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Drinkwater.
Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Silva.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Andy King (Leicester City) because of an injury.
Foul by James Milner (Manchester City).
Andy King (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Nugent (Leicester City).