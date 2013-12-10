Match ends, FC København 0, Real Madrid 2.
FC Copenhagen 0-2 Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score nine goals in the group stage of the Champions League as Real Madrid finished their campaign with a win at chilly Copenhagen.
Real, who finished top of Group B after five wins and a draw, took the lead through Luka Modric who curled the ball into the top-right corner.
Ronaldo scored his record goal when he latched on to Pepe's ball to fire in.
He should have added another but had his penalty saved by Johan Wiland.
Ronaldo was making his return to the side after three games out through injury and suspension, while £85m-signing Gareth Bale also started after he had missed Saturday's 0-0 draw away to minnows Olimpic Xativa in the Copa del Rey because of illness.
Real went close on three other occasions. France striker Karim Benzema's low drive was well saved by Wiland before the goalkeeper pushed Ronaldo's effort around the post.
And late in the game, Bale failed to score his 10th goal of the season when he missed from three yards out.
Portugal forward Ronaldo, 28, passed a record jointly held by Ruud van Nistelrooy (2004-05), Filippo Inzaghi and Hernan Crespo (both 2002-03). Paris St-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic also equalled the record this season but sat out matchday six.
Line-ups
FC Copenhagen
- 21Wiland
- 2Jacobsen
- 3Bengtsson
- 6De Souza Claudemir
- 5Mellberg
- 17R Sigurdsson
- 19Gislason
- 8DelaneyBooked at 89mins
- 18N JørgensenSubstituted forBolañosat 9'minutesSubstituted forRemmerat 77'minutes
- 9Vetokele
- 24ToutouhSubstituted forPourieat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Stadsgaard
- 11Santin
- 16Kristensen
- 23Pourie
- 25Remmer
- 30Bolaños
- 31Busk Jensen
Real Madrid
- 1Casillas
- 17Arbeloa
- 12MarceloBooked at 18mins
- 19ModricSubstituted forCasemiroat 83'minutes
- 3Pepe
- 18Nacho
- 11Bale
- 14AlonsoBooked at 64minsSubstituted forIllarramendiat 77'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 23IscoSubstituted forDi Maríaat 67'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 15Carvajal
- 16Casemiro
- 20Rodríguez Ruiz
- 21Morata
- 22Di María
- 24Illarramendi
- 25López
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away10
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC København 0, Real Madrid 2.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Pierre Bengtsson.
Offside, Real Madrid. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Johan Wiland.
Penalty saved! Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Thomas Delaney (FC København) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Thomas Delaney (FC København) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Olof Mellberg (FC København) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Pierre Bengtsson with a cross.
Corner, FC København. Conceded by Marcelo.
Attempt blocked. Marvin Pourie (FC København) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre Bengtsson.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Casemiro replaces Luka Modric because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Luka Modric (Real Madrid) because of an injury.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christoffer Remmer (FC København).
Substitution
Substitution, FC København. Christoffer Remmer replaces Christian Bolaños.
Substitution
Substitution, FC København. Marvin Pourie replaces Youssef Toutouh.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Asier Illarramendi replaces Xabi Alonso.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ragnar Sigurdsson.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Corner, FC København. Conceded by Nacho.
Attempt blocked. Igor Vetokele (FC København) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rurik Gislason.
Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (FC København) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Ángel Di María replaces Isco.
Attempt missed. Pierre Bengtsson (FC København) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Youssef Toutouh (FC København) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).
Rurik Gislason (FC København) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Iker Casillas (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Olof Mellberg (FC København).
Corner, FC København. Conceded by Iker Casillas.
Booking
Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid).
Igor Vetokele (FC København) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Igor Vetokele (FC København).