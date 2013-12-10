Match ends, Manchester United 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0.
Manchester United 1-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
-
Phil Jones scored a second-half winner to ease the pressure on manager David Moyes as Manchester United finished top of Champions League Group A with victory over Shakhtar Donetsk.
United, who came into the game having lost successive home matches for the first time since 2002, struggled to match Shakhtar for large periods.
But they got the decisive goal when Jones volleyed in from a corner.
Earlier, winger Ashley Young should have scored twice but shot wide.
Those misses, in the end, did not prove costly as Moyes's men finished their group campaign with an impressive 14 points and four wins from six matches.
But for most of this match, there was one team who played like the United of old, and it was not the home side.
The three-time champions looked sluggish and lacked invention at times - two characteristics that rarely reared their heads under the stewardship of Sir Alex Ferguson.
But what they do have - which other struggling sides in the Premier League do not - is quality and experience of getting out of difficult situations.
And it was the quality of delivery from substitute Robin van Persie and the finish of England international Jones that helped United avoid the ignominy of three successive home defeats for the first time since 1962.
For 60 minutes, United were chasing Shakhtar, who zipped the ball about brilliantly on the Old Trafford surface.
The English champions' best chances, up to the time of the goal, came on the counter and from errors by the Ukrainian side.
Two fell to Young. The former Aston Villa winger first did brilliantly to nick the ball from Darijo Srna before lifting the ball above keeper Andriy Pyatov but wide of the far post.
He then sliced a shot wide with the keeper to beat after Wayne Rooney had played his team-mate in. In between those efforts, Rooney looked like he was about to burst the net, but was stopped from doing so by Olexandr Kucher's outstanding block.
Jones, aside from his agility on the goal, and Ryan Giggs looked relatively cumbersome alongside the sprightly Brazilians of Taison, Alex Teixeira and Douglas Costa, who circled around them.
It was only when 40-year-old Giggs - making his 149th appearance in the competition - was replaced by Tom Cleverley that United looked more competitive in the middle.
Van Persie came on for Young at the same time. Four minutes later, he was involved in the opener.
The Dutchman, who is as effective on set-pieces as he is in front of goal, delivered a wicked in-swinging corner that found its way to Jones, who swung his leg at the ball and smashed a shot past Pyatov.
By this stage, Shakhtar knew that Bayer Leverkusen, a point behind them in third at the start of the evening, were ahead against Real Sociedad and on course to beat them to second place in the group.
Their heads dropped further after the goal and they failed to muster an effort of note in the closing stages, having earlier gone close through Teixeira, whose angled shot went a yard wide, and Yaroslav Rakitskiy, whose deflected effort spun off the post.
Line-ups
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 2da Silva
- 28BüttnerBooked at 71minsSubstituted forA Valenciaat 88'minutes
- 4Jones
- 5Ferdinand
- 6Evans
- 44Januzaj
- 11GiggsSubstituted forCleverleyat 63'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 10Rooney
- 26Kagawa
- 18YoungSubstituted forvan Persieat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Oliveira
- 13Lindegaard
- 14Hernández
- 17Almeida da Cunha
- 20van Persie
- 23Cleverley
- 25A Valencia
Shakhtar Donetsk
- 30Pyatov
- 33SrnaBooked at 77mins
- 13Shevchuk
- 6Stepanenko
- 5KucherBooked at 81mins
- 44Rakitskiy
- 20Douglas Costa
- 8FredSubstituted forLucas Martinsat 80'minutes
- 9De Souza da SilvaSubstituted forFerreyraat 88'minutes
- 29Teixeira
- 28TaisonSubstituted forBernardat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Hübschman
- 10Bernard
- 11da Silva
- 17Lucas Martins
- 19Ferreyra
- 32Kanibolotskiy
- 38Krivtsov
- Referee:
- Milorad Mazic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0.
Dangerous play by Luis Antonio Valencia (Manchester United).
Alex Teixeira (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Robin van Persie (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wayne Rooney.
Offside, Shakhtar Donetsk. Viacheslav Shevchuk tries a through ball, but Facundo Ferreyra is caught offside.
Hand ball by Luis Antonio Valencia (Manchester United).
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Substitution
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Facundo Ferreyra replaces Luiz Adriano.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Luis Antonio Valencia replaces Alexander Büttner.
Attempt saved. Darijo Srna (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Taras Stepanenko.
Robin van Persie (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Attempt missed. Tom Cleverley (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Wayne Rooney with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Darijo Srna.
Booking
Olexandr Kucher (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card.
Robin van Persie (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Olexandr Kucher (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Substitution
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Fernando replaces Fred.
Foul by Rio Ferdinand (Manchester United).
Luiz Adriano (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fred.
Booking
Darijo Srna (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Tom Cleverley (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tom Cleverley (Manchester United).
Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Phil Jones.
Attempt blocked. Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Darijo Srna with a cross.
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Viacheslav Shevchuk (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Booking
Alexander Büttner (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alexander Büttner (Manchester United).
Darijo Srna (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Robin van Persie (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Olexandr Kucher (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0. Phil Jones (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Bernard.
Alexander Büttner (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.