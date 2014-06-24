Costa Rica 0-0 England

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2014: England 0-0 Costa Rica highlights

England's World Cup ended without even the scant consolation of a victory as they played out a tame draw with Costa Rica in Belo Horizonte.

This was a dead rubber after England's losses to Italy and Uruguay - and there was nothing on show here to offer any belated cheer at the end of a miserable tournament.

Costa Rica's status as the surprise package of Group D was cemented by a result that ensured they finished top - and will face Greece in Recife on Sunday.

Meanwhile, England manager Roy Hodgson has presided over a dismal campaign.

Group D W D L GD Pts Costa Rica 2 1 0 3 7 Uruguay 2 0 1 0 6 Italy 1 0 2 -1 3 England 0 1 2 -2 1

Daniel Sturridge came closest for the group's bottom side but wasted a succession of chances while goalkeeper Ben Foster - deputising for rested Joe Hart - did brilliantly to turn Celso Borges' free-kick on to the bar in the first half.

Post-match comment "Apart from first the 10 to 12 minutes, we dominated totally. We didn't take our goal chances - if we did we would have comfortably won. "We created the chances and that's important. "I'm not concerned about Daniel Sturridge - he'll take goal chances in the future. I thought we were really unlucky not to win this game. "I thought the whole back four was absolutely excellent. We restricted the team to almost no chances. In midfield we dominated and outplayed them."

Hodgson gave Frank Lampard the captain's armband and used Steven Gerrard as a late substitute as the veteran duo played out what may be their final England appearances.

If so, it was an inglorious conclusion for the pair as this developed into the sort of low-key game many feared after England arrived in Belo Horizonte with their World Cup ambitions already shattered.

Hodgson had hoped England might be inspired by the selection of fresh faces, but as he and England's squad applauded their travelling fans at the final whistle, there was an air of disappointment and anti-climax.

England had found themselves on the back foot almost from the kick-off, when Joel Campbell's shot was deflected just wide off Gary Cahill - although both sides looked puzzled when a goal kick was awarded.

Sturridge came close to scoring his second goal of the tournament

Sturridge was presented with England's best chances, shooting just wide from 20 yards after good control then heading over from six yards after Phil Jones knocked back Ross Barkley's corner.

He also had presentable claims for a penalty ignored when he fell in a tangle with Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte but referee Djamal Haimoudi was not interested.

Foster was impressive, especially in dealing with a Borges free-kick bound for the top corner - but otherwise it was a first half that was as low key as expected in such a meaningless fixture.

Match facts England have scored a total of five goals in their last eight World Cup games

11 - England have drawn more games 0-0 at World Cups than any other nation

Lampard has now had 40 shots at World Cups without ever being credited with a goal.

Sturridge also had England's first opportunity of the second half but the Liverpool striker's control let him down and keeper Keylor Navas was able to block, albeit sustaining a knock in the process that left him requiring treatment.

All of England's best chances were falling to Sturridge and he was off target again when he tried to be too precise from Jack Wilshere's flick and curled a shot wide of the far post.

Hodgson then made his substitutions in quick succession, sending on Raheem Sterling for Adam Lallana, and Gerrard for Wilshere, while Wayne Rooney announced himself with a clever chip that forced a save from Navas.

But there were to be no goals and no glory - and this was a game that deserved neither.

England fans were good spirits before the match despite their side's predicament

Foster made a fantastic save in the first half

England failed to progress beyond the first World Cup group stage for the first time since 1958

Lampard said he is likely to retire from international football after the World Cup