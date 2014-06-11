World Cup - Group D
England1Italy2

World Cup: England 1-2 Italy

By Phil McNulty

Chief football writer in Manaus

Media playback is not supported on this device

World Cup 2014: England 1-2 Italy highlights

Story of the match:

  • Marchisio opens scoring for Italy
  • Sturridge equalises less than two minutes later
  • England physio injured during goal celebration
  • Balotelli's header restores Italy's lead
  • Rooney spurns good chance to equalise

England's World Cup campaign opened with defeat against Italy in the steamy heat of the Arena Amazonia in Manaus.

Mario Balotelli's header just after the break settled an entertaining game after Daniel Sturridge had equalised Claudio Marchisio's fine strike.

England were undone by defensive vulnerability in a display that deserved a draw and contained plenty that would have pleased manager Roy Hodgson.

The bottom line, however, is that England now face a scrap for survival against Uruguay - and probably Luis Suarez - in Sao Paulo after Oscar Tabarez's men lost to Costa Rica.

England's players tired visibly towards the end of a game played in the tropical climate of Brazil's Amazonian rainforest, and Hodgson must hope not too much energy has been drained from his players.

There was also a blow for England's backroom staff as physiotherapist Gary Lewin was taken off on a stretcher after being injured celebrating Sturridge's goal.

Liverpool's Raheem Sterling made a stand-out contribution after he was selected to start, and England looked a constant threat going forward until they ran out of steam in a humid and oppressive atmosphere.

Italy still produced moments of quality and struck the woodwork through Antonio Candreva and a late free-kick from Andrea Pirlo, who defied his 35 years and the environment to stroll through the game with his trademark quality.

England now fly back to Rio to recover knowing they will threaten any side in their group, but further repeats of defensive frailties could be fatal for their World Cup ambitions.

Wayne Rooney
Just four of 46 sides to lose their opening group game since 1998 have qualified for the knockout stages

Hodgson's decision to play Sterling ahead of Adam Lallana was a bold one - and the Liverpool youngster more than repaid the faith shown in him.

He illustrated exactly why Hodgson had chosen him in the opening moments with pace and a shot that flew inches wide with Italy keeper Salvatore Sirigu, deputising for the injured Gianluigi Buffon, beaten.

Sirigu then saved from Jordan Henderson but Italy, with Pirlo inevitably the orchestrator, were causing problems of their own as the left-sided link of Leighton Baines and Rooney looked very much like a work in progress.

England were a real threat, albeit this was coupled with flaws at the back, and it took a crucial touch from Italy defender Andrea Barzagli to divert Danny Welbeck's cross away with Sturridge waiting to apply the finishing touch.

The heat of Manaus was making no difference to Pirlo's languid style, and he was instrumental - without touching the ball - as Italy took the lead on 35 minutes.

Pirlo deceived Sturridge with a clever dummy following a corner, setting up Marchisio to drill a low shot from 25 yards through a crowded penalty box and past a blameless Joe Hart.

England needed a swift response, and delivered it almost instantly. Sterling's pass cut through the right-hand side of Italy's defence and Rooney offered up the perfect invitation for Sturridge to steer in his cross at the far post.

In the goal celebrations, physio Lewin injured an ankle and was taken off on a stretcher.

Italy ended the half on top as Phil Jagielka headed off the line from Balotelli and Candreva struck the post from a tight angle.

Hodgson addressed the problems on England's left flank by switching Welbeck from the right to start the second half - but this was once again the source of problems as Italy regained the lead five minutes after the break.

Baines could not prevent Candreva getting in a cross, and Balotelli escaped from Gary Cahill to score with a simple header at the far post.

Phil McNulty's player ratings. Read the full ratings here.
PlayerRating
Joe Hart (Goalkeeper)6
Glen Johnson (Right-back)6
Leighton Baines (Left-back)5
Gary Cahill (Centre-back)6
Phil Jagielka (Centre-back)7
Jordan Henderson (Centre midfield)7
Steven Gerrard (Centre midfield)6
Danny Welbeck (Forward)7
Raheem Sterling (Forward)8
Wayne Rooney (Forward)6
Daniel Sturridge (Striker)7

Hodgson introduced Everton youngster Ross Barkley just after the hour as England continued to create opportunities.

Rooney pulled a shot wide at the near post after he was played in by Baines, while Barkley ended a weaving run into the area with a shot that was pushed away by the diving Sirigu.

Sirigu also did well to stop a Baines free-kick as conditions finally started to take their toll and players on both sides visibly tired.

Pirlo, predictably, almost had the final say with a magnificent swerving free-kick that rebounded off the bar with Hart motionless.

Claudio Marchisio
Italy celebrate Claudio Marchisio's early opener
Daniel Sturridge
Daniel Sturridge levels for England less than two minutes after Italy's opener
Gary Lewin
England physio Gary Lewin is carried off after injuring his ankle in the celebrations
Mario Balotelli
Mario Balotelli restores Italy's lead after the break
England
England lose their opening game at a World Cup for the first time since 1986

Line-ups

England

  • 1Hart
  • 2Johnson
  • 3Baines
  • 14HendersonSubstituted forWilshereat 73'minutes
  • 5Cahill
  • 6Jagielka
  • 11WelbeckSubstituted forBarkleyat 61'minutes
  • 4Gerrard
  • 9SturridgeSubstituted forLallanaat 80'minutes
  • 19SterlingBooked at 90mins
  • 10Rooney

Substitutes

  • 7Wilshere
  • 8Lampard
  • 12Smalling
  • 13Foster
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 16Jones
  • 17Milner
  • 18Lambert
  • 20Lallana
  • 21Barkley
  • 22Forster
  • 23Shaw

Italy

  • 12Sirigu
  • 4Darmian
  • 3Chiellini
  • 16De Rossi
  • 15Barzagli
  • 20Paletta
  • 6CandrevaSubstituted forParoloat 79'minutes
  • 23VerrattiSubstituted forMottaat 57'minutes
  • 9BalotelliSubstituted forImmobileat 73'minutes
  • 21Pirlo
  • 8Marchisio

Substitutes

  • 1Buffon
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 5Motta
  • 7Abate
  • 10Cassano
  • 11Cerci
  • 13Perin
  • 14Aquilani
  • 17Immobile
  • 18Parolo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 22Insigne
Referee:
Björn Kuipers
Attendance:
39,800

Match Stats

Home TeamEnglandAway TeamItaly
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home18
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, England 1, Italy 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, England 1, Italy 2.

Andrea Pirlo (Italy) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Thiago Motta (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Cahill (England).

Booking

Raheem Sterling (England) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marco Parolo (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Raheem Sterling (England).

Offside, Italy. Thiago Motta tries a through ball, but Ciro Immobile is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (England) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ross Barkley.

Corner, England. Conceded by Andrea Barzagli.

Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (England) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gary Cahill.

Attempt missed. Wayne Rooney (England) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ross Barkley.

Offside, Italy. Marco Parolo tries a through ball, but Ciro Immobile is caught offside.

Offside, Italy. Matteo Darmian tries a through ball, but Ciro Immobile is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Steven Gerrard (England) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Daniele De Rossi (Italy).

Adam Lallana (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ciro Immobile (Italy).

Gary Cahill (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, England. Adam Lallana replaces Daniel Sturridge because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Italy. Marco Parolo replaces Antonio Candreva.

Corner, England. Conceded by Salvatore Sirigu.

Attempt saved. Leighton Baines (England) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Italy).

Daniel Sturridge (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, England. Jack Wilshere replaces Jordan Henderson.

Substitution

Substitution, Italy. Ciro Immobile replaces Mario Balotelli.

Attempt missed. Glen Johnson (England) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leighton Baines following a corner.

Corner, England. Conceded by Gabriel Paletta.

Corner, England. Conceded by Gabriel Paletta.

Mario Balotelli (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Cahill (England).

Attempt missed. Antonio Candreva (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thiago Motta.

Corner, England. Conceded by Gabriel Paletta.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Raheem Sterling (England) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Ross Barkley (England) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.

Attempt blocked. Matteo Darmian (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniele De Rossi with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Wayne Rooney (England) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leighton Baines.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11003123
2Mexico11001013
3Cameroon100101-10
4Croatia100113-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11005143
2Chile11003123
3Australia100113-20
4Spain100115-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colombia11003033
2Ivory Coast11002113
3Japan100112-10
4Greece100103-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Costa Rica11003123
2Italy11002113
3England100112-10
4Uruguay100113-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11003033
2Switzerland11002113
3Ecuador100112-10
4Honduras100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Argentina00000000
2Bos-Herze00000000
3Iran00000000
4Nigeria00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany00000000
2Portugal00000000
3Ghana00000000
4USA00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium00000000
2Algeria00000000
3Russia00000000
4South Korea00000000
View full World Cup tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you