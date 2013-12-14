Match ends, Macclesfield Town 1, Salisbury City 0.
Macclesfield Town 1-0 Salisbury City
Macclesfield midfielder Danny Rowe scored his first league goal for the club as they extended their unbeaten home run to 11 games with a win over Salisbury.
Home keeper Rhys Taylor and Salisbury counterpart Will Puddy produced fine first-half saves.
Scott Boden saw his effort hit the post and Macc strike partner Chris Holroyd spurned a good second-half chance when he failed to keep his shot on target.
But Rowe broke the deadlock with a neat right-footed finish late on.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Salisbury City manager Mikey Harris told BBC Wiltshire:
"The boys dug in, we worked hard. We came here with a game plan and I felt that game plan was working until we succumbed in the last 10 minutes.
"I felt we came close to getting a clean sheet and a very valuable away point.
"All credit to Macclesfield. They put us under a lot of pressure in the second-half with the conditions and they managed to get that winner.
"I'm disappointed with the manner (of the) goal we conceded."
Line-ups
Macclesfield
- 1Taylor
- 12Williams
- 3Andrew
- 26HallsBooked at 39mins
- 7Mackreth
- 2Connor
- 6Turnbull
- 23Whitaker
- 9HolroydSubstituted forLewisat 86'minutes
- 19Boden
- 11WinnSubstituted forRoweat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 24Rowe
- 5Bolton
- 10Kissock
- 15Lewis
- 25Kay
Salisbury
- 1Puddy
- 3Hart
- 6Wilson
- 23MacDonaldBooked at 89mins
- 4BrettBooked at 62mins
- 11FrearSubstituted forWhiteat 43'minutes
- 7McPheeSubstituted forWrightat 90+1'minutes
- 14Sinclair
- 10Lewis
- 24HarveySubstituted forFeeneyat 74'minutes
- 20Fitchett
Substitutes
- 25Bittner
- 9White
- 18Flint
- 17Feeney
- 15Wright
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
- Attendance:
- 1,235
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Macclesfield Town 1, Salisbury City 0.
Foul by Paul Lewis (Macclesfield Town).
Ben Wright (Salisbury City) wins a free kick.
Corner, Macclesfield Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Salisbury City. Ben Wright replaces Chris McPhee.
Booking
Angus MacDonald (Salisbury City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Angus MacDonald (Salisbury City).
Paul Lewis (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Salisbury City.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Paul Lewis replaces Chris Holroyd.
Goal!
Goal! Macclesfield Town 1, Salisbury City 0. Danny M. Rowe (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Macclesfield Town.
Attempt saved. Scott Boden (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Offside, Macclesfield Town. Chris Holroyd tries a through ball, but Chris Holroyd is caught offside.
Corner, Macclesfield Town.
Corner, Salisbury City.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Danny M. Rowe replaces Peter Winn.
Substitution
Substitution, Salisbury City. Warren Feeney replaces Tyler Harvey.
Attempt saved. Danny Whitaker (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Foul by Chris Holroyd (Macclesfield Town).
Theo Lewis (Salisbury City) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Chris Holroyd (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Macclesfield Town.
Attempt missed. Theo Lewis (Salisbury City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Brett from a direct free kick.
Booking
Ryan Brett (Salisbury City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Brett (Salisbury City).
Chris Holroyd (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Dan Fitchett (Salisbury City).
Danny Andrew (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Chris Holroyd (Macclesfield Town).
Will Puddy (Salisbury City) wins a free kick.
Scott Boden (Macclesfield Town) hits the woodwork with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left.
Corner, Macclesfield Town.
Attempt blocked. Chris Holroyd (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Winn.
Corner, Macclesfield Town.
Corner, Macclesfield Town.
Foul by Steve Williams (Macclesfield Town).
Dan Fitchett (Salisbury City) wins a free kick.
Second Half
Second Half begins Macclesfield Town 0, Salisbury City 0.