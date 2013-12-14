Match ends, Barnsley 1, Yeovil Town 1.
Barnsley 1-1 Yeovil Town
Barnsley remain bottom of the Championship after drawing with fellow strugglers Yeovil Town at Oakwell.
Joel Grant gave Town a 10th-minute lead when he slid in to convert Byron Webster's cross from the right.
Marcus Tudgay equalised for the home side from the penalty spot after James McAllister fouled Tomasz Cywka.
The Tykes are now two points adrift of both Yeovil and Sheffield Wednesday, who won at Watford, with Charlton another point ahead in 21st place.
Barnsley had the better of the early exchanges, with Cywka and Paddy McCourt both testing Glovers goalkeeper Chris Dunn before the visitors took the lead.
Former York player Webster crossed from the right and forward Grant fired in from 12 yards.
Yeovil should have doubled their advantage 10 minutes later when a Joe Ralls cross from the right found Joe Edwards, whose shot from the edge of the area hit the post.
In their next attack, striker Ishmael Miller fluffed his shot from just inside the area when a second goal looked a certainty.
Barnsley punished their visitors 10 minutes before the interval when Tudgay converted from the spot after McAllister tripped Cywka.
Town went close again after the break when Grant's clever dummy down the left started a move that stretched the Barnsley defence and ended when full-back Luke Ayling blasted into the side-netting.
They then had a goal disallowed when Miller bundled in a Grant cross from close range, referee Lee Probert ruling the striker had handled.
And 10 minutes from time a cross from Grant was headed back across the face of goal by substitute James Hayter to Miller, but the big striker headed wide from five yards.
Barnsley caretaker boss Micky Mellon:
"It's hard enough to win matches but when you gift goals like that it makes it even harder.
"Both teams were a bit nervy but I cannot fault the effort of our lads.
"From where I was it was a definite penalty, without a shadow of a doubt. Cywka is a dancer when he gets the ball in the area and the only way to get him of it is to foul him."
Yeovil boss Gary Johnson:
"I thought both teams tried to get the ball down and play football and both tried to win the game. It was a big game for both sides.
"We had one or two opportunities where we should have scored.
"We are disappointed that we are not going away with three points after the effort we put in."
Line-ups
Barnsley
- 12Butland
- 14WisemanBooked at 90mins
- 4Kennedy
- 11PerkinsSubstituted forMvotoat 84'minutes
- 6Cranie
- 3Ramage
- 42McCourtSubstituted forO'Brienat 30'minutes
- 21MellisBooked at 11mins
- 50Tudgay
- 20PedersenSubstituted forScotlandat 59'minutes
- 19Cywka
Substitutes
- 2Hassell
- 5Nyatanga
- 7O'Brien
- 8Dawson
- 9Scotland
- 22Mvoto
- 34Fox
Yeovil
- 24Dunn
- 2Ayling
- 3McAllister
- 31LundstramBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHayterat 75'minutes
- 5Webster
- 15Duffy
- 4EdwardsBooked at 90mins
- 8UpsonSubstituted forDawsonat 59'minutes
- 23GrantBooked at 90mins
- 27MillerSubstituted forMorganat 83'minutes
- 19Ralls
Substitutes
- 7Dawson
- 9Hayter
- 10Foley
- 12Stewart
- 13Moore
- 14Hoskins
- 29Morgan
- Referee:
- Lee Probert
- Attendance:
- 13,361
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnsley 1, Yeovil Town 1.
Attempt blocked. Tomasz Cywka (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Wiseman.
Booking
Joel Grant (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Scott Wiseman (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card.
Scott Wiseman (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joel Grant (Yeovil Town).
Booking
Joe Edwards (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jacob Mellis (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Edwards (Yeovil Town).
Attempt saved. Jason Scotland (Barnsley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Tudgay.
Offside, Yeovil Town. Jamie McAllister tries a through ball, but Joel Grant is caught offside.
Jacob Mellis (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Ralls (Yeovil Town).
Attempt missed. Jean-Yves Mvoto (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Kennedy with a cross.
Jason Scotland (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Edwards (Yeovil Town).
Attempt missed. James Hayter (Yeovil Town) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joel Grant with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Adam Morgan (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Chris Dunn.
Attempt saved. Jean-Yves Mvoto (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Kennedy with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Jim O'Brien (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Tudgay.
Jason Scotland (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joe Ralls (Yeovil Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Jean-Yves Mvoto replaces David Perkins.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Adam Morgan replaces Ishmael Miller.
Attempt missed. Tomasz Cywka (Barnsley) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is too high. Assisted by Jacob Mellis.
Foul by Jacob Mellis (Barnsley).
Luke Ayling (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Ishmael Miller (Yeovil Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Hayter with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Tomasz Cywka (Barnsley) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Jason Scotland (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Dawson (Yeovil Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. James Hayter replaces John Lundstram.
Attempt saved. Joe Ralls (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Dawson.
Attempt blocked. Marcus Tudgay (Barnsley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Jamie McAllister.
Peter Ramage (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie McAllister (Yeovil Town).
Offside, Yeovil Town. Luke Ayling tries a through ball, but Ishmael Miller is caught offside.