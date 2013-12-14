Match ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Derby County 2.
Charlton Athletic 0-2 Derby County
Derby secured a sixth successive league win as they beat Charlton courtesy of goals from Jamie Ward and Craig Bryson.
Charlton started strongly but went behind when Ward's free-kick took a deflection and left keeper Ben Alnwick wrong-footed.
A Ward shot also hit the crossbar after a pull-back from Chris Martin.
Bryson secured the win late on when he when he latched onto Conor Sammon's pass and dinked the ball over Alnwick for his ninth goal of the season.
The Rams have lost just once in the 10 games since former England manager McClaren succeeded Nigel Clough and are five points off Championship leaders QPR.
Charlton have lost five in a row and are just above the relegation zone.
The Addicks failed to make their early dominance count went behind through Ward's deflected free-kick.
Alnwick made a full-length save to deny Bryson as Derby seized the momentum following the goal.
Chris Powell's home side started the second half as they did the first though, and Dale Stephens was inches away from levelling with a low 20-yard effort.
Powell gambled by throwing on another striker in Marvin Sordell five minutes from the end, but it backfired two minutes later when midfielder Bryson scored as Charlton pushed forward.
Charlton manager Chris Powell:
"I felt we got our shape and tactics right for half an hour before they scored with a deflected goal.
"They then had the impetus. Ben (Alnwick) made a great save to keep us in it at 1-0.
"We needed something to break the cycle but it just didn't happen."
Derby boss Steve McClaren:
"For the first 20 minutes we could not get hold of the ball. We showed resilience at the right times to defend resolutely and keep a clean sheet.
"We also showed we can score goals at the right time as well.
"You have to win in different ways in the Championship. We showed that in the way we scrapped to get the three points from a very difficult game.
Line-ups
Charlton
- 12Alnwick
- 23WilsonSubstituted forSordellat 85'minutes
- 16Wiggins
- 24Cousins
- 5Morrison
- 6Dervite
- 7GreenSubstituted forHarriottat 65'minutes
- 8StephensBooked at 54mins
- 18KermorgantBooked at 80mins
- 14PritchardSubstituted forChurchat 65'minutes
- 32Stewart
Substitutes
- 3Evina
- 9Church
- 10Sordell
- 11Harriott
- 15Wood
- 20Solly
- 30Pope
Derby
- 1Grant
- 33Wisdom
- 3Forsyth
- 14Eustace
- 6KeoghBooked at 20mins
- 25Buxton
- 8Hendrick
- 4Bryson
- 9MartinSubstituted forSammonat 85'minutes
- 10WardSubstituted forKeaneat 88'minutes
- 32DawkinsSubstituted forRussellat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Russell
- 16Davies
- 18Sammon
- 20Bennett
- 26Legzdins
- 34Cissé
- 38Keane
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 16,871
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Derby County 2.
Attempt missed. Craig Bryson (Derby County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andre Wisdom.
Attempt blocked. Callum Harriott (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dale Stephens with a cross.
Foul by Conor Sammon (Derby County).
Dorian Dervite (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Michael Keane replaces Jamie Ward.
Goal!
Goal! Charlton Athletic 0, Derby County 2. Craig Bryson (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Sammon.
Offside, Derby County. Lee Grant tries a through ball, but Conor Sammon is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Marvin Sordell replaces Lawrie Wilson.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Conor Sammon replaces Chris Martin.
Craig Bryson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dale Stephens (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt saved. Simon Church (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lawrie Wilson.
Booking
Yann Kermorgant (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jake Buxton (Derby County).
Yann Kermorgant (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Chris Martin (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Harriott (Charlton Athletic).
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Callum Harriott.
Chris Martin (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Morrison (Charlton Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Johnny Russell replaces Simon Dawkins.
Attempt missed. Michael Morrison (Charlton Athletic) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yann Kermorgant with a cross.
Foul by Craig Bryson (Derby County).
Jordan Cousins (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Cameron Stewart (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Harriott.
John Eustace (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Charlton Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Callum Harriott replaces Danny Green.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Simon Church replaces Bradley Pritchard.
Attempt missed. Simon Dawkins (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jeff Hendrick.
Foul by Craig Forsyth (Derby County).
Danny Green (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Craig Bryson (Derby County) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Chris Martin.
Attempt missed. Yann Kermorgant (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by John Eustace (Derby County).
Rhoys Wiggins (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Craig Bryson (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Cousins (Charlton Athletic).