Championship
Charlton0Derby2

Charlton Athletic 0-2 Derby County

Derby goalscorer Craig Bryson

Derby secured a sixth successive league win as they beat Charlton courtesy of goals from Jamie Ward and Craig Bryson.

Charlton started strongly but went behind when Ward's free-kick took a deflection and left keeper Ben Alnwick wrong-footed.

A Ward shot also hit the crossbar after a pull-back from Chris Martin.

Bryson secured the win late on when he when he latched onto Conor Sammon's pass and dinked the ball over Alnwick for his ninth goal of the season.

The Rams have lost just once in the 10 games since former England manager McClaren succeeded Nigel Clough and are five points off Championship leaders QPR.

Charlton have lost five in a row and are just above the relegation zone.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Post-match: Derby coach Steve McClaren

The Addicks failed to make their early dominance count went behind through Ward's deflected free-kick.

Alnwick made a full-length save to deny Bryson as Derby seized the momentum following the goal.

Chris Powell's home side started the second half as they did the first though, and Dale Stephens was inches away from levelling with a low 20-yard effort.

Powell gambled by throwing on another striker in Marvin Sordell five minutes from the end, but it backfired two minutes later when midfielder Bryson scored as Charlton pushed forward.

Charlton manager Chris Powell:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Post-match: Charlton boss Powell

"I felt we got our shape and tactics right for half an hour before they scored with a deflected goal.

"They then had the impetus. Ben (Alnwick) made a great save to keep us in it at 1-0.

"We needed something to break the cycle but it just didn't happen."

Derby boss Steve McClaren:

"For the first 20 minutes we could not get hold of the ball. We showed resilience at the right times to defend resolutely and keep a clean sheet.

"We also showed we can score goals at the right time as well.

"You have to win in different ways in the Championship. We showed that in the way we scrapped to get the three points from a very difficult game.

Line-ups

Charlton

  • 12Alnwick
  • 23WilsonSubstituted forSordellat 85'minutes
  • 16Wiggins
  • 24Cousins
  • 5Morrison
  • 6Dervite
  • 7GreenSubstituted forHarriottat 65'minutes
  • 8StephensBooked at 54mins
  • 18KermorgantBooked at 80mins
  • 14PritchardSubstituted forChurchat 65'minutes
  • 32Stewart

Substitutes

  • 3Evina
  • 9Church
  • 10Sordell
  • 11Harriott
  • 15Wood
  • 20Solly
  • 30Pope

Derby

  • 1Grant
  • 33Wisdom
  • 3Forsyth
  • 14Eustace
  • 6KeoghBooked at 20mins
  • 25Buxton
  • 8Hendrick
  • 4Bryson
  • 9MartinSubstituted forSammonat 85'minutes
  • 10WardSubstituted forKeaneat 88'minutes
  • 32DawkinsSubstituted forRussellat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Russell
  • 16Davies
  • 18Sammon
  • 20Bennett
  • 26Legzdins
  • 34Cissé
  • 38Keane
Referee:
Andy Davies
Attendance:
16,871

Match Stats

Home TeamCharltonAway TeamDerby
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Derby County 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Derby County 2.

Attempt missed. Craig Bryson (Derby County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andre Wisdom.

Attempt blocked. Callum Harriott (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dale Stephens with a cross.

Foul by Conor Sammon (Derby County).

Dorian Dervite (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Michael Keane replaces Jamie Ward.

Goal!

Goal! Charlton Athletic 0, Derby County 2. Craig Bryson (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Sammon.

Offside, Derby County. Lee Grant tries a through ball, but Conor Sammon is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Marvin Sordell replaces Lawrie Wilson.

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Conor Sammon replaces Chris Martin.

Craig Bryson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dale Stephens (Charlton Athletic).

Attempt saved. Simon Church (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lawrie Wilson.

Booking

Yann Kermorgant (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Jake Buxton (Derby County).

Yann Kermorgant (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Chris Martin (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Harriott (Charlton Athletic).

Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Callum Harriott.

Chris Martin (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michael Morrison (Charlton Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Johnny Russell replaces Simon Dawkins.

Attempt missed. Michael Morrison (Charlton Athletic) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yann Kermorgant with a cross.

Foul by Craig Bryson (Derby County).

Jordan Cousins (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Cameron Stewart (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Harriott.

John Eustace (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Charlton Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Callum Harriott replaces Danny Green.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Simon Church replaces Bradley Pritchard.

Attempt missed. Simon Dawkins (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jeff Hendrick.

Foul by Craig Forsyth (Derby County).

Danny Green (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Craig Bryson (Derby County) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Chris Martin.

Attempt missed. Yann Kermorgant (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by John Eustace (Derby County).

Rhoys Wiggins (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Craig Bryson (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Cousins (Charlton Athletic).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1QPR20126224101442
2Burnley20117231141740
3Leicester20123532221039
4Derby20114542261637
5Reading209742922734
6Leeds2010373223933
7Nottm Forest208842922732
8Brighton208752518731
9Blackpool208752323031
10Ipswich208663024630
11Blackburn207672524127
12Huddersfield207582524126
13Watford206773028225
14Birmingham206592626023
15Wigan186481920-122
16Bolton195772023-322
17Bournemouth2064102438-1422
18Millwall205692540-1521
19Middlesbrough204883031-120
20Doncaster2055101734-1720
21Charlton2046101625-918
22Sheff Wed193882129-817
23Yeovil2045111727-1017
24Barnsley2036111938-1915
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you