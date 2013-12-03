Zahir Belounis, the footballer who was 'trapped' in Qatar for two years following a dispute over wages, thanks Arsene Wenger for supporting his release.

The French-Algerian footballer was in dispute with his club El-Jaish over unpaid wages, and claimed he was held against his will because of Qatari labour laws

Earlier in November he wrote an open letter to 2022 World Cup ambassadors Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola to publicise his plight, and his released was secured last week.