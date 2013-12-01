Artur Boruc: Southampton keeper out for six weeks with broken hand

Southampton goalkeeper Artur Boruc is out for six weeks after fracturing his hand in his side's 3-1 defeat by Chelsea on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Pole suffered the injury trying to keep out a Demba Ba effort as Chelsea searched for an equaliser after going behind early on.

A six-week lay-off would mean Boruc missing eight Premier League games.

With Kelvin Davis also sidelined, Argentine Paulo Gazzaniga is set to play against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Boruc received after his mistake led to Arsenal's opening goal in a 2-0 defeat last time out.

Boruc has been ever present for Saints in the top flight this season, as they have conceded just 10 goals - level with Arsenal as the lowest total in the division.