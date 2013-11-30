BBC Sport - Aston Villa 0-0 Sunderland: Gus Poyet salutes "great step"

Poyet salutes 'great step forward'

Manager Gus Poyet says a clean sheet in Sunderland's 0-0 away draw at Aston Villa is a "great step forward".

The Uruguayan credits the return from injury of Wes Brown and John O'Shea for their second clean sheet in three Premier League games.

The point is only the second the Black Cats have won away from home this season and sees Sunderland move off the bottom.

