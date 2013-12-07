Match ends, Stoke City 3, Chelsea 2.
Stoke City 3-2 Chelsea
Oussama Assaidi scored a superb late winner as Stoke City came from behind to stun Chelsea and earn just their fourth Premier League win this season.
Andre Schurrle's fine low shot gave the Blues the lead, but Peter Crouch's close-range strike levelled matters.
A lovely curled effort by substitute Stephen Ireland put the Potters ahead after the break only for Schurrle to level with a magnificent half-volley.
Schurrle then hit the bar but Assaidi's angled strike left Chelsea in third.
The gripping finale, and a home victory, seemed highly unlikely as a Blues side who could have moved within one point of leaders Arsenal dominated the first 35 minutes.
Having fallen behind in each of their past three games, a seemingly more defensively minded Chelsea line-up saw manager Jose Mourinho leave out Frank Lampard and Willian for John Mikel Obi and Schurrle.
But Mourinho's changes allowed Chelsea to boss the midfield and also had an immediate impact in the final third.
Mikel played a pacy pass into Schurrle, who turned sharply before running purposefully towards goal and drilling a fine low cross-shot into the bottom corner.
It was the start of a lengthy spell of Chelsea domination, both in terms of possession and territory.
Ramires wasted several excellent shooting chances, Eden Hazard almost teed up Fernando Torres and Juan Mata shot straight at Asmir Begovic from the edge of the area.
The chances were not clear-cut but the visitors looked in control and Stoke, who had won just once in 11 previous games and had failed to score in seven of their 14 games, were barely threatening.
A tame Jonathan Walters header that went well wide of the post after a decent move was their only noteworthy attempt, however they managed to draw level by the break and took full advantage of Chelsea's failure to kill the game off.
Blues keeper Petr Cech hesitated as a long corner drifted into the box and was unable to recover his position in time to keep out Crouch's low strike.
Buoyed by their equaliser, Stoke started to show the belief and intensity they were missing before the break and their attacking intent was rewarded within five minutes.
Walters, restored to the side after his run of 102 consecutive Premier League starts came to an end in midweek, outmuscled Cesar Azpilicueta on the right flank and found Ireland, who curled a brilliant shot past Cech and into the far corner.
But a Chelsea side well versed in fightbacks were level just two minutes and 21 seconds later when a venomous first-time half-volley from Schurrle flew into the net from 20 yards following a Mata free-kick.
Schurrle almost completed his hat-trick soon after, but his curled effort from the edge of the box smashed against the bar and to safety.
But Stoke, who had won only once in the league since August, were posing just as great a danger. Ryan Shawcross knocked a shot over the bar and Ireland should have scored from the angle of the box on the left, but shot wastefully over.
And with both sides leaving big gaps, Stoke broke forward and Assaidi, on loan from Liverpool, cut in from the right to score his first Premier League goal with a beautiful strike that found the top corner.
Chelsea slipped a place as a result, with Liverpool ahead of them on goal difference after a 4-1 defeat of West Ham.
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes
"It was a great result for us. I thought it was a fantastic game. From start to finish we put in a real performance.
"We had to recover very quickly from the disappointment of going behind in the game. I thought we showed real character and we stuck at it.
"Chelsea gave us a little bit of a runaround in the first half and we had to hang on in there, but that's what we did.
"In the second half I thought we were excellent, and the two goals we scored were absolutely outstanding.
"It was another blow having got our noses in front to concede almost immediately. That was a test of character as well but we stuck at it.
"From our point of view it's a huge result because we've set our standards today and we need to maintain them."
Line-ups
Stoke
- 1Begovic
- 20Cameron
- 5Muniesa
- 6WhelanSubstituted forPalaciosat 86'minutes
- 17Shawcross
- 12Wilson
- 19WaltersBooked at 83minsSubstituted forAssaidiat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 15N'Zonzi
- 25CrouchBooked at 80mins
- 16AdamSubstituted forIrelandat 18'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Arnautovic
Substitutes
- 7Pennant
- 8Palacios
- 9Jones
- 24Assaidi
- 28Wilkinson
- 29Sørensen
- 32Ireland
Chelsea
- 1Cech
- 2Ivanovic
- 28Azpilicueta
- 12MikelSubstituted forLampardat 70'minutes
- 24Cahill
- 26TerryBooked at 85mins
- 14SchürrleSubstituted forEto'oat 70'minutes
- 7Santos do Nascimento
- 9TorresSubstituted forBaat 59'minutes
- 10Mata
- 17E Hazard
Substitutes
- 3Cole
- 5Essien
- 8Lampard
- 15De Bruyne
- 19Ba
- 23Schwarzer
- 29Eto'o
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 25,154
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stoke City 3, Chelsea 2.
Hand ball by Demba Ba (Chelsea).
Booking
Stephen Ireland (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Booking
Oussama Assaidi (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Stoke City 3, Chelsea 2. Oussama Assaidi (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Stephen Ireland.
Foul by Demba Ba (Chelsea).
Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Wilson Palacios replaces Glenn Whelan.
Booking
John Terry (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Oussama Assaidi replaces Jonathan Walters.
Booking
Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Frank Lampard (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Demba Ba (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc Muniesa (Stoke City).
Booking
Peter Crouch (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card.
John Terry (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Walters (Stoke City).
Attempt missed. Frank Lampard (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Branislav Ivanovic.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) because of an injury.
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jonathan Walters (Stoke City).
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Walters (Stoke City).
Attempt missed. Marc Muniesa (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marko Arnautovic.
Attempt missed. Samuel Eto'o (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ramires.
Samuel Eto'o (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven N'Zonzi (Stoke City).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Frank Lampard replaces John Obi Mikel.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Samuel Eto'o replaces Andre Schürrle.
Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stephen Ireland (Stoke City).
Attempt missed. Stephen Ireland (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Peter Crouch.
Demba Ba (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Geoff Cameron (Stoke City).
Hand ball by Demba Ba (Chelsea).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Demba Ba replaces Fernando Torres.
Attempt saved. Andre Schürrle (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.