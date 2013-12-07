Hibernian 1-1 Partick Thistle

James Collins' injury-time leveller saved Terry Butcher from defeat on his home debut as Hibernian manager.

A stunning solo effort from Kris Doolan had given Partick Thistle the lead; the striker dancing through a string of challenges before a cool finish.

The Jags held firm through a second-half bombardment with Collins and Jason Cummings passing up chances from close range.

But Hibs threw everyone forward, and Collins finally found the net.

Alan Archibald's men thought they had done enough to grab their fourth away win of the season, and Ross Forbes late chance could have sealed it.

To add to their misery Steven Lawless was carried off in the first half before Kallum Higginbotham also joined him on their growing injury list.

Hibs were looking to build on an encouraging display in the Scottish Cup win over Ross County last weekend, while Lewis Stevenson made his 200th appearance for the Leith side.

In Ben Williams and Scott Fox, two of the top goalkeepers in the Scottish Premiership were in action, and their skills were both tested early in a lively opening.

Paul Cairney cut inside his marker and fired a stinging shot at the Thistle goal as Hibs started on the front foot.

After weathering the early storm, the Jags began to find joy down the left-hand-side, with Higginbotham and Lawless both finding the target but failing to break the deadlock.

Ryan McGivern nearly sneaked in the opener with an audacious long range strike as the game approached half-time. The low spinning ball was heading for the bottom corner, but Fox was able to push it wide for a corner.

It was a quality goal that broke the deadlock for the visitors.

Doolan picked the ball up on the half-way line, lobbed it over Jordon Forster, cut inside then skipped past the challenge of Paul Hanlon, before dinking the ball over Williams.

It was inevitable that the Hibees would storm back, and Fox showed his Scotland credentials with another fine fingertip save on 65 minutes when Collins volley almost sneaked in. The Hibs striker didn't get a clean strike on the ball, but the bounce off the floor almost directed it into the net.

The hosts continued to threaten with two more chances within a minute.

Collins headed straight at Fox from point-blank range, then a free-kick was fired in towards Hanlon whose diving header was not too far wide of the left-hand post.

Forbes passed up the chance to win the game when he started and ended the attacking move, chasing his own lob forward. However he dragged his shot wide with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Then it was a horror miss from Hibs substitute Cummings. Forster met the corner and headed it down into his path, but with the goal gaping he failed to burst the net as it bounced agonisingly past him.

With the seconds ticking away, Williams sent a long free-kick into the box which Hanlon headed into the path of the unmarked Collins, and he rifled in from close range for a share of the points.